ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Comments / 8

nick
3d ago

Kid should be punished for assault on a police officer. See even high school kids have no respect for law enforcement officers . .

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#High School
WINKNEWS.com

Contractor arrested in Naples, wanted for residential contractor fraud and theft

The Naples Police Department arrested a man after discovering he was wanted for fraud and theft in another state. Keith Diprima, 45, was arrested on Saturday after officers learned that he was wanted in Louisiana for residential contractor fraud and theft. They say he was possibly doing restoration work on a site in the Park Shore neighborhood.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 2

Car rams front door of St. Charles gun store

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone attempted to break into a St. Charles gun store early Friday morning. A car tried to ram the front door of Kevin’s Guns located at 1017 South Duchesne Drive at about 5:15 a.m. The attempt was unsuccessful. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
SAINT CHARLES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy