Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Cedar Grove’s first game in DeKalb headlines important region slate
Cedar Grove High School’s football team will play its first game in DeKalb County since 2021 on Oct. 12 at Hallford Stadium when the Saints of Cedar Grove host Douglass High School at 7 p.m. Despite playing every game outside of DeKalb County so far this season, Cedar Grove...
Stacey Abrams did not lobby against major Atlanta events
CLAIM: Stacey Abrams lobbied for moving Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game and Atlanta’s 2022 Music Midtown festival out of Georgia. ASSESSMENT: False. Abrams, the Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, did not advocate for either the All-Star Game or Music Midtown to be moved out of the state. In fact, she has publicly discouraged boycotts of Georgia, and expressed disappointment when the game was moved and the concert was canceled.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
saportareport.com
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror
The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
fox5atlanta.com
More charged after fight breaks out at youth football game in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Hogansville say more charges have been made in connection to a brawl among parents and coaches at a youth football game that was caught on camera earlier this month. Warrants were taken out for Latifah Kimbrough and Lakesha Kimbrough on charges of affray, obstruction, and...
WMAZ
Arrest warrants out for five Georgia women over fight at youth football game
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville issued arrest warrants last week for five women in relation to a fight that happened at a youth football game earlier this month. According to the Hogansville Police Department, the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School. The...
Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County
The Cobb County elections board on Monday quickly rejected challenges to the eligibility of 1,350 voters whose registrations are missing an apartment or unit number, many of whom are people of color and college students.
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
BET
‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Joseph C. Phillips has joined the Clark Atlanta University faculty as a Theatre and Communications Studies professor. An official statement released by the university on Friday (Oct. 7) announced Phillips’ latest notable accomplishment and praised previous work within the Black community. “Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful...
wabe.org
Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now
Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
'I’ve lost a lot of weight' | Raw, undercooked food served to Spelman students, they claim
ATLANTA — Parents of Spelman College students are concerned after several reports that their dining hall is serving undercooked food. Complaints about the food served on campus started less than a month into the school year, one mother, Alisha Gordan, noted. Recently, she received pictures of her freshman daughter’s undercooked food from the dining hall.
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
Police searching for 2 teen girls they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The car was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett...
