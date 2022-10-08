ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Channel 3000

Team Red wins in Badgers annual Red-White Scrimmage

MADISON, Wis. — And it’s already time to start talking hoops. The Wisconsin men’s basketball team held its annual Red-White Scrimmage Sunday afternoon, giving fans a chance to check out the team before the regular season gets underway in a couple weeks. Freshman guard Connor Essegian led...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Friday Night Football Blitz: Week 8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Week 8 of Friday Football Blitz, the Darlington Red Birds took on the Belleville Wildcats. The Red Birds were victorious in the end, winning 34-24. Last week’s Game of the Week was Columbus facing off against Lodi.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Debut delight for Leonhard, Badgers win first game after firing Chryst

EVANSTON, Ill. — One week after parting ways with Paul Chryst, the Badgers parted ways with their losing streak. Wisconsin scored a dominant victory over Northwestern, 42-7, in front of the Wildcat faithful at Ryan Field. It was a confidence-boosting debut for interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard took...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Kamo’i Latu named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, a Badger football player was given a Player of the Week award. Safety Kamo’i Latu was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday, following an impressive display against Northwestern. The junior from Honolulu hauled in two interceptions during Saturday’s game, the first and second of his career.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Theodore John Fondrk

MADISON – Theodore Fondrk, also known as Dad, Brother, Teodoro, Fonzie, Teddingtons, Pook and Ted, was a beloved father, husband, brother, son, uncle and friend. He died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Ted was born at home and grew up on the East-side of Madison with his loving parents,...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Virginia M. Johnson

MADISON – Virginia M. Johnson, age 98, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care. She was born on July 25, 1924, in Madison, Wis., the second of three daughters of Clarence and Minnie (Olson) Johnson. Virginia grew up on the family farm in Oregon, Wis., and attended the local school’s kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating with her 35 classmates in 1942.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Karen E. Booth

Karen E. Booth, age 74, passed away peacefully at the Villa at Middleton Village on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Aug. 2, 1948 to the late Gersham “Rex” and Marie A. (Schlough) Booth. Karen grew up and attended school in Mazomanie. Karen worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for 43 years. She enjoyed driving her car and would often enjoy Sunday drives with her longtime companion Linus Bong; he preceded her in death in Apr. of 2020. She loved country music, traveling with a trip to Hawaii which was especially memorable. Karen also loved to cheer on the Packers and Badgers.
MAZOMANIE, WI
nbc15.com

Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit working to heal the destruction of addiction held an educational event and memorial in Beloit Sunday. Families Fighting Addiction, a support group that mainly works to help those suffering from the effects of someone else’s addiction, hosted the event. Educational resources and booths were available for attendees to engage with, and speakers, including Tom Farley, brother of comedian Chris Farley, spoke about their personal ties to addiction. Chris Farley passed away from a drug overdose in 1997.
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Madison could become ‘city model’ for activating Very Asian Week

The room was filled with more Asian Americans than Tory Miller could ever remember having been in before in Wisconsin. On July 7, 2022, close to 200 people gathered at American Family Insurance’s Spark building to celebrate what it means to be “very Asian” during the Very Asian & Very American Panel Discussion.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
BELOIT, WI

Community Policy