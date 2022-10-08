ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Election information for Athens County

Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Several deadlines for the Nov. 8 General Election are approaching.

Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for the general election on Nov. 8. Registration can be do online or print a form at olvr.ohiosos.gov. In-person registration can be done at the Athens County Board of Elections, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (1002 E. State St.), or a public library.

Check your voter registration status at VoteOhio.gov or call the Athens County Board of Elections office 740-592-3201.

The start of early in-person voting is Wednesday. Voters in Athens County can vote early at the Board of Elections office (15 S. Court St. Athens) during the following times.

Oct. 12-14: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Oct. 17-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Oct. 29: 8 a.m. 4 p.m.Oct. 31: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.Nov. 1-4: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.Nov. 5: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Nov. 6: 1-5 p.m.Nov. 7: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

To vote early in person, voters need to show identification. Acceptable identification includes: a valid Ohio state ID card (ex. driver’s license), military ID, utility bill/bank statement/government check/paycheck from the last 12 months that shows the voter’s address. For details of these ID requirements, check the Board of Elections website www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/. A Social Security number may be used as ID for early voting or absentee ballots but cannot be used when voting on election day.

The Board of Elections will begin mailing out absentee ballots Wednesday. To receive an absentee ballot, voters must submit an Absentee Ballot Request form which is available from the Board of Elections (on their website or call the office). Absentee ballot request forms must be received by Nov. 5; however, we recommend submitting the form much sooner to allow for mail delivery of the ballot.

Athens County, OH
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

