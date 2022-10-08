ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
High School Football PRO

Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The All Saints Episcopal School - Tyler football team will have a game with UME Preparatory Academy on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams

Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points. East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Lewisville, TX
Sports
City
Lewisville, TX
Coppell, TX
Football
Coppell, TX
Sports
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Football
Lewisville, TX
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Football Team#American Football#Farmers
NFL Analysis Network

Dallas Cowboys Receive Injury Update About QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning ways in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. Dallas continues to win games on the back of what has become a dominant defense as Dan Quinn has his unit playing excellent football. The Cowboys have yet to surrender...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?

Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

UT and OU fans gear up for the Red River Showdown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're now counting down the hours to the AT&T Red River Showdown. Tailgates are expected to start bright and early. Friday night, University of Texas and University of Oklahoma fans started kicking off the festivities that surround the event.  "Everybody descends on Dallas for the Red River Shootout," UT fan Doug Rice said. "Nobody else gets that for the biggest game of the year.""Going to the fair.. having the corn dog before the game and just rooting on for the Sooners to beat Texas is the best thing of the whole year," OU fan Krystal Hunsucker said. As UT...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones on Cowboys' QB situation: 'Dak is our guy'

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy