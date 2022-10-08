DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're now counting down the hours to the AT&T Red River Showdown. Tailgates are expected to start bright and early. Friday night, University of Texas and University of Oklahoma fans started kicking off the festivities that surround the event. "Everybody descends on Dallas for the Red River Shootout," UT fan Doug Rice said. "Nobody else gets that for the biggest game of the year.""Going to the fair.. having the corn dog before the game and just rooting on for the Sooners to beat Texas is the best thing of the whole year," OU fan Krystal Hunsucker said. As UT...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO