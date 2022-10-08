ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Twin Falls Family is Ready to Compete for Halloween Glory

I really appreciate the time and effort people put into holiday displays. It is among the best-known in Twin Falls. Homeowners must spend hours preparing (and later with takedowns) in order to entertain the neighborhood children. The same home gets the full treatment for Christmas, and I believe that work starts not long after the current decorations come down. The house is visible from Filer Avenue, West.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Reddick, Ellis S.

JEROME—Ellis Stanfield Reddick’s long and meaningful life came to a peaceful end due to the consequences of age on 10/6/22. He died just 20 days short of his 100th birthday. He reveled in the fact that he had lived to be 99 years old. Present at the time...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Weekly Weather Lab: Fire Whirls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Weekly Weather Lab is a weekly segment appearing Sunday nights on KMVT news at 10 p.m. In each segment, Nicholas Snider explains interesting weather phenomena in unique, easy visual ways to understand. In this week’s Weekly Weather Lab, we look at Fire Whirls,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho State
kmvt

Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Girls won the 2022 4A state golf championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls. Ava Schroeder (-11) secured the top individual prize and a course record. Twin Falls Boys finished third overall, with Derek Lekkerkerk finishing third in individual scoring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Robinson, Beva-Dawn

SHOSHONE—Beva-Dawn Robinson, 68, of Shoshone, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022. Beva was born on Aug. 18, 1954, in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of Udell and Peggy Robinson. Beva attended school in Richfield and graduated from Richfield High School and later attended college. She loved spending time with her...
SHOSHONE, ID
kmvt

Ensunsa, John

CASTLEFORD—John Ensunsa, who combined a lifelong passion of working with people and advancing community organizations and causes in Castleford and the Magic Valley, died September 5. He was 84 years old. John was the second child born to Gregorio Ensunsa and Lena Achabal on November 24, 1937. Like his...
CASTLEFORD, ID
KOOL 96.5

One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death

Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

New four-way stop installed at the Shoshone Falls intersection

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Monday, the route down to one of southern Idaho’s most famous scenic attractions will have an additional stop. On Monday morning, crews with the Twin falls Highway District installed two new stop signs at the intersection of 4000 North and 3300 East, otherwise known at the Shoshone Falls Intersection.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Record year for barley production can’t solve producers woes

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho’s barley crop this year is one for the record books, but producers are not exactly bringing in record profits, and consumers are also feeling the pinch. Even during a record year, the rising cost of of business is impacting everyone in the Gem State.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Food insecurity remains an issue for many families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now almost three years since the first case of the COVID-19 virus, many people are still struggling with food insecurity. The South-Central Community Action Partnership says they are seeing a large increase in the number of people needing food boxes. “This year we are...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

The Buhl Fire Department is looking for volunteers

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of people who are giving their time to volunteer continues to decline, but for organizations that rely on volunteers, they are having to turn to creative solutions to make up for those people. The Buhl Fire Department has relied on volunteers for as...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Local man invites community to help raise supplies for Ukraine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Kimberly man and his organization “Type of Wood” Charity has been able to provide assistance to Ukraine. Now he is inviting the community to help out. Through his humanitarian work he has been to Ukraine three times since the war began,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Road Closed For The Rest Of The Month For Utility Install

The City of Twin Falls has announced the road closure of Wright Ave until the end of the month. Construction will be done to install new sewer and water lines. Wright Ave will be closed until Halloween, October 31st between Grange Lane and Seastrom Street. Utility lines will be installed for the Old Dominion Freight Lines facility and detours will be in place. Anyone in the area should be aware of construction workers and follow the detour signage.
TWIN FALLS, ID

