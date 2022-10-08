Read full article on original website
One Twin Falls Family is Ready to Compete for Halloween Glory
I really appreciate the time and effort people put into holiday displays. It is among the best-known in Twin Falls. Homeowners must spend hours preparing (and later with takedowns) in order to entertain the neighborhood children. The same home gets the full treatment for Christmas, and I believe that work starts not long after the current decorations come down. The house is visible from Filer Avenue, West.
kmvt
Reddick, Ellis S.
JEROME—Ellis Stanfield Reddick’s long and meaningful life came to a peaceful end due to the consequences of age on 10/6/22. He died just 20 days short of his 100th birthday. He reveled in the fact that he had lived to be 99 years old. Present at the time...
kmvt
Operation Christmas Child holds event to help teach kids charitable works
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With multiple conflicts going on in the world right now, children living in the center of these conflicts are faced with very little to comfort them. On Saturday, Operation Christmas Child hoped to change that with their princess and superhero character party. Kids from...
kmvt
Weekly Weather Lab: Fire Whirls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Weekly Weather Lab is a weekly segment appearing Sunday nights on KMVT news at 10 p.m. In each segment, Nicholas Snider explains interesting weather phenomena in unique, easy visual ways to understand. In this week’s Weekly Weather Lab, we look at Fire Whirls,...
kmvt
Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Girls won the 2022 4A state golf championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls. Ava Schroeder (-11) secured the top individual prize and a course record. Twin Falls Boys finished third overall, with Derek Lekkerkerk finishing third in individual scoring.
kmvt
Robinson, Beva-Dawn
SHOSHONE—Beva-Dawn Robinson, 68, of Shoshone, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022. Beva was born on Aug. 18, 1954, in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of Udell and Peggy Robinson. Beva attended school in Richfield and graduated from Richfield High School and later attended college. She loved spending time with her...
kmvt
Wendell, Kimberly advance to boys High Desert Conference Championship game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Top-seed Wendell advanced to the 3A boys soccer High Desert Conference championship game with a win over Bliss Monday. (3) Kimberly 3, (2) Sun Valley Community School 2 F/OT. The Bulldogs hand the Cutthroats just their second loss of the season. Wendell will host...
kmvt
Ensunsa, John
CASTLEFORD—John Ensunsa, who combined a lifelong passion of working with people and advancing community organizations and causes in Castleford and the Magic Valley, died September 5. He was 84 years old. John was the second child born to Gregorio Ensunsa and Lena Achabal on November 24, 1937. Like his...
Watch: Proof That This Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Is Haunted
Some say that the proof is in the pudding and those of a younger generation may say 'pictures, or it didn't happen'. Well, I don't know if pudding was involved in these events but there is definitely picture proof that Milner's Gate in Twin Falls may be haunted by a mischievous spirit.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Magic Valley residents say law against critical race theory is ‘intimidating’ public discourse
More than 200 people came to the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls last week to hear former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones give an hour-long overview of critical race theory, an academic framework that’s been catapulted into the political center stage. “It’s basically this,” Jones said, “that...
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
Gas Siphoning, Other Magic Valley October Mischief Reported
If you own a doorbell camera in Twin Falls, it's likely you might have some evidence somewhere hidden regarding some recent crimes reported in the city. From gas siphoning to porch theft, southern Idaho criminals are nonchalantly targeting automobiles and homes and being recorded in the process. I recently purchased...
kmvt
New four-way stop installed at the Shoshone Falls intersection
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Monday, the route down to one of southern Idaho’s most famous scenic attractions will have an additional stop. On Monday morning, crews with the Twin falls Highway District installed two new stop signs at the intersection of 4000 North and 3300 East, otherwise known at the Shoshone Falls Intersection.
kmvt
Record year for barley production can’t solve producers woes
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho’s barley crop this year is one for the record books, but producers are not exactly bringing in record profits, and consumers are also feeling the pinch. Even during a record year, the rising cost of of business is impacting everyone in the Gem State.
kmvt
Food insecurity remains an issue for many families
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now almost three years since the first case of the COVID-19 virus, many people are still struggling with food insecurity. The South-Central Community Action Partnership says they are seeing a large increase in the number of people needing food boxes. “This year we are...
kmvt
The Buhl Fire Department is looking for volunteers
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of people who are giving their time to volunteer continues to decline, but for organizations that rely on volunteers, they are having to turn to creative solutions to make up for those people. The Buhl Fire Department has relied on volunteers for as...
kmvt
Local man invites community to help raise supplies for Ukraine
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Kimberly man and his organization “Type of Wood” Charity has been able to provide assistance to Ukraine. Now he is inviting the community to help out. Through his humanitarian work he has been to Ukraine three times since the war began,...
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
Twin Falls Road Closed For The Rest Of The Month For Utility Install
The City of Twin Falls has announced the road closure of Wright Ave until the end of the month. Construction will be done to install new sewer and water lines. Wright Ave will be closed until Halloween, October 31st between Grange Lane and Seastrom Street. Utility lines will be installed for the Old Dominion Freight Lines facility and detours will be in place. Anyone in the area should be aware of construction workers and follow the detour signage.
