ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Election 2022: Pitt County Board of Education

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kVM1_0iQwP86N00

Four seats on the Pitt County Board of Education are on the Nov. 8 ballot, with two candidates each seeking the District 2 and 7 seats and three candidates each seeking the District 1 and 5 seats. The races are nonpartisan and winners serve four-year terms. Candidates were asked to provide their background and qualifications and respond to three questions. Their responses are published here. Many candidates have websites and social media with further information. Two nonprofit, nonpartisan websites, voter411enc.org and vote411.org also offer information. Early voting begins on Oct. 20.

District 1: Gary Davis, Tracy Everette-Lenz, and Kenneth Jones

District 2: Amy Cole and Julianna Jaquith

District 5: Jennifer Hodgson, Levi Smith and Lee Williamson

District 7: Sandy Moyer and Kelly Weaver

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Washington to consider adopting social district

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington City Council will consider adopting a social district in its downtown area today. Social districts allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of the city. Washington’s proposed district is limited to Main Street and parts of several intersecting streets. The proposed district would operate Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.
WASHINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Public Notice: Notice to Creditors of Vantenna Aytch (Copy)

All persons, firms, and corporations having claims against Vantenna Aytch, deceased, of Lenoir County case no. 22F544, are notified to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 7/16, Amal Devon Miller Jr. born to Chasity Brown and Amal Miller. 7/16, Kehlani Necole Moore born to Keyanna Hawkins and Antonio Moore. 7/16, Nia...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Elections
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Education
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Davis notes that opportunity abounds in eastern ‘Carolina

AHOSKIE – As he stumps for votes within the 19 counties of the First Congressional District, Don Davis believes that the values instilled in him as a Greene County farmhand years ago will serve him well in Washington, DC. Raised in Snow Hill, he returned home after graduating from...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police deputy chief elected to ROCIC board

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver has been elected as the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) chair for the 2022-23 campaign. The move was made during the ROCIC’s fall conference held in Mobile, Ala., in September. Weaver will continue her duties as deputy chief of investigative services […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Williamson
WNCT

Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt Council on Aging holds annual Fall Fest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 1,000 people came out Sunday to the Pitt Council on Aging’s annual Fall Fest. The Fall Fest included over 70 local vendors, food, entertainment and a raffle contest. Rich Zeck, the executive director for the Council on Aging said events like these are important to raise awareness and funds for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington

There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Annual display in Greenville honors local heroes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A display in Greenville that happens annually pays honor to our local heroes. The Greenville Rotary Club is holding its fifth annual Field of Heroes at Town Common. Saturday’s ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and included speakers such as City Councilwoman Monica Daniel and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WITN

Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8

David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy