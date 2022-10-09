Election 2022: Pitt County Board of Education

Four seats on the Pitt County Board of Education are on the Nov. 8 ballot, with two candidates each seeking the District 2 and 7 seats and three candidates each seeking the District 1 and 5 seats. The races are nonpartisan and winners serve four-year terms. Candidates were asked to provide their background and qualifications and respond to three questions. Their responses are published here. Many candidates have websites and social media with further information. Two nonprofit, nonpartisan websites, voter411enc.org and vote411.org also offer information. Early voting begins on Oct. 20.

District 1: Gary Davis, Tracy Everette-Lenz, and Kenneth Jones

District 2: Amy Cole and Julianna Jaquith

District 5: Jennifer Hodgson, Levi Smith and Lee Williamson

District 7: Sandy Moyer and Kelly Weaver