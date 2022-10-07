ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhCDW_0iQwP1vI00
What is going on among the Danish royal family? (Getty Images)

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.

The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on 28 September, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.

The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead go by their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, the Danish monarch, 82, revealed that she had been mulling over the change, which she believes will be in the best interest of her four grandchildren, for some time.

“It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason,” she said, according to Hello Magazine. When the Queen was asked if the ruling was for the “sake” of her grandchildren, she replied: “Yes, of course.”

In the statement shared by the Danish palace, it also noted that the Queen had come to the decision after witnessing similar changes to other monarchies. “The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years,” the statement said.

However, the announcement has seemingly sent shockwaves through the Danish royal family, with the Queen’s son, her former daughter-in-law, and one of her grandchildren sharing their sadness over the decision in the days since.

According to the monarch’s former daughter-in-law, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, who shares Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix with her ex-husband Prince Joachim, the decision left the children feeling “ostracised”.

“We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock,” Alexandra said in a statement from her press adviser to Danish magazine Se og Hør, according to People. “This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracised. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them.”

Prince Joachim, 53, also expressed grief over his mother’s decision, as well as the impact he believes it will have on the lives of his children.

According to Joachim, who shares Prince Henrik and Princess Athena with his second wife Princess Marie, he considers his mother’s decision to strip his children of their titles a “mistreatment”.

“We are all very sad. It’s never fun to see your children being mistreated like that,” he told the national newspaper Ekstra Bladet, according to People. “They find themselves in a situation they do not understand.”

The prince also alleged that he had been given just “five days’ notice” about his mother’s intention, as he said it differed from a similar plan he had been presented in May.

“In May, I was presented with a plan, which basically stated that when the children each turned 25, it would happen,” the father of four said. “Athena turns 11 in January.”

The same sentiments were repeated by the Queen’s grandson Nikolai, who told Ekstra Bladet that the siblings are “very sad” about the change.

“We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone,” Nikolai said. “I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this.”

According to the 23-year-old royal, who revealed that he’d known about the Queen’s decision for a little over a week, the hardest part was when his grandmother’s plans were made public. “It is clear that it hits even harder now that it has been published,” he said.

In response to her family’s publicised grief, Queen Margrethe issued a second statement through the palace on 3 October, in which she acknowledged that their reactions have affected her, but explained that her choice “has been a long time coming”.

“In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children. That affects me, of course,” she wrote. “My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times.

“Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment.”

The Queen then addressed the logistics of her decision, as she explained “holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family”.

According to the Danish ruler, the decision to adjust the size of the royal family was one that she viewed as a “necessary future-proofing of the monarchy”. The monarch’s comments come after she revealed in her previous statement that the ruling was “in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years”.

In the statement, the Queen went on to acknowledge that, while she made her decision as “Queen, mother and grandmother,” she “underestimated” the hurt it would cause as a “grandmother and a mother”.

“I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected,” she wrote. “That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry.”

The Queen concluded the statement assuring the public and the members of her family hurt by her decision that her “children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride”.

“I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation,” she wrote.

Speaking to The Independent about the Queen’s ruling, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams noted that it follows almost “exactly” the decision made by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, who announced in October 2019 that the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, would lose their HRH titles.

At the time, the Swedish royal palace also announced the King’s five grandchildren would no longer be expected to perform official royal duties.

According to Fitzwilliams, both scenarios follow the idea that, “if you’re not directly the Crown Prince or Princess, that if you subsequently had a title, it would, in a sense, be an incumbrance”.

He made the comparison to Britain’s Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who decided not to bestow titles on their children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, who will not carry out royal duties.

However, unlike in Denmark, the reaction from the Swedish royal family to the slimmed down monarchy was largely positive, with Princess Madeleine revealing at the time that she believed her and Chris’s children, Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne, would be “getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future”.

Prince Carl Philip also revealed that he saw the King’s decision as a “positive,” as he noted his children “will have freer choices in life”.

According to Fitzwilliams, the differences in the way the Danish royal family has responded to the news of a slimmed-down monarchy shows what happens when you “remove titles without agreement, as Queen Margrethe has clearly done”.

“If you remove titles without agreement, as Queen Margrethe has clearly done, you risk being involved in an unedifying public row as she now is,” he said. “It is one thing not to grant a title. It is undeniably harsh to remove one without consent, when there has been no breach of etiquette or misbehaviour.”

However, not everyone in the Danish royal family has condemned the Queen’s decision, as Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, who shares Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 11, with Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik, suggested that, while the change may be hard for her nieces and nephews, it is also the right thing to do.

“I can understand that it is a difficult decision to make and a very difficult decision to receive,” Princess Mary told reporters on 30 September, according to Hello Magazine. “Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one.”

While the monarch’s ruling will impact Princess Mary’s nieces and nephews, it will not affect the titles of her own children. However, she noted that that does not mean they will keep their titles forever, as she suggested she and her husband may consider removing their children’s titles “when the time comes”.

“We will also look at our children’s titles when the time comes,” Mary said, referring to their eldest son Christian, who is second in line to the throne behind his father. “Today we do not know what the royal house will look like in Christian’s time, or when Christian’s time begins to approach.”

While Fitzwilliams acknowledged that the thought process behind such decisions typically stems from the belief that a royal title can be a burden, he noted that a slimmed-down monarchy can also have its downsides. According to the royal expert, one such example is the number of patronages and charities that will benefit.

“The issue is, if you have a royal patron, it gives tremendous cachet to an institution, it helps attract donors, and it gives it a very good reputation,” he explained, adding that, with slimmed down monarchies, many of these institutions will “have to do without royals linked to them”. “It is the one debit of the slimmed-down process, and that is that fewer charities benefit,” he said.

He noted that this is likely true in families such as the British royal family, which has seen a decrease in the number of senior royals as a result of Prince Andrew being stripped of his titles and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back.

However, Fitzwilliams also acknowledged that there are positives associated with the decision to remove a royal title, such as less attention from the press and the public. “The positive is that you’re completely free without a title and the interest in you is much less,” he said.

While there are both upsides and downsides to a slimmed-down monarchy, Fitzwilliams noted that the statements from members of the Danish royal family condemning Queen Margrethe’s decision “show that, in slimming down a monarchy, you don’t please everybody”.

In a statement to newspaper BT, a spokesperson for the Danish royal palace said on 29 September: “As the Queen stated yesterday, the decision has been a long time coming. We understand that there are many emotions at stake at the moment, but we hope that the Queen’s wish to future-proof the Royal Palace will be respected.”

As for whether the Danish monarch’s decision will have any effect on the British royal family, Fitzwilliams said that it is unlikely, even despite the ongoing speculation about whether King Charles III will decide to bestow royal titles on his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, the son and daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On the royal family’s website, the couple’s children are still referred to as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor,” despite a Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917 stating that grandchildren of a British monarch could be princes or princesses.

According to Fitzwilliams, while the decisions among monarchies are “totally separate,” it “doesn’t mean that Charles hasn’t got plans”. “We’ll have to wait and see what they are,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
The List

Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles

Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
U.K.
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Royal Palace#Royal House#Danish#Hello Magazine
The List

Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan

Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Royals
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Feared Prince George

While the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, got worse after Harry married Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sources admit that there had been problems between the brothers before Meghan entered the picture. Royal biographer Tina Brown revealed to The Telegraph that issues started to arise after Harry retired from the military in 2015 and became a full-time working royal. It didn't take long for the duke to find it difficult playing "second banana" to William, the future king.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy