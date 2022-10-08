ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions head to Georgetown Intercollegiate Monday-Tuesday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's golf team is back in action Monday and Tuesday when the Nittany Lions compete in the Georgetown Intercollegiate at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The Liberty National Golf Club plays as a par-72, 7,387-yard course and has a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/12 Women's Hockey falls 2-1 to No. 6 Colgate

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- A last minute goal by No. 6 Colgate led to a 2-1 defeat for the No. 11/12 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Colgate jumped on the scoreboard 5:55 into the opening period to put the Raiders ahead 1-0. After a scoreless second period the Nittany...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Cruise to a 4-1 Victory Against Spartans

UNIVERISTY PARK, Pa.- Penn State remains unbeaten in conference play with its 4-1 victory over Michigan State. The Nittany Lions are now 5-3-3 overall, 2-0-2 Big Ten. Senior forward Liam Butts led the offense with two goals to add to the team's total of four, first half goals. FIRST HALF.
EAST LANSING, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Names Natisha Hiedeman as Director of Player Development

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball has named Natisha Hiedeman the director of player development, head coach Carolyn Kieger announced Monday. A four-year player on the Connecticut Sun, Hiedeman formerly played under Kieger at Marquette from 2015-19. Kieger on Hiedeman: "I am beyond excited to welcome Natisha to our Program. Her personality and love for the game are infectious. I'm thrilled that our young women will the get the chance to learn from her. She has invaluable experience playing in the WNBA and NCAA tournament, which will help our players both on and off the floor. I am ecstatic to be back working with Natisha, who is one of the most loyal, hardworking, and caring people I know. There is no doubt we got better today!"
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 13 Penn State Sees Comeback Fall Short at No. 6 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Penn State fought back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match, but No. 6 Ohio State came out on top 3-2 (25-17, 25-15, 25-27, 22-25, 15-11) in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Friday night at the Covelli Center. The Nittany Lions dropped...
COLUMBUS, OH
GoPSUsports.com

No. 5 Penn State Downs No. 4 Iowa in 2-1 Overtime Thriller

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (10-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 5 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, beat No. 4 Iowa (9-3, 3-2 B1G) 2-1 in an overtime thriller at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. Senior Anna Simon assisted junior Sophia Gladieux for the game winner in extra time.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
News 12

2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston

Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were both killed in the crash on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police say the 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride-share vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
High School Football PRO

Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ

