GoPSUsports.com
Men's Hockey Completes Opening Weekend Sweep With, 7-5, Victory Over Canisius
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Senior Kevin Wall (Penfield, N.Y.) tallied a career-best four points including the eventual game-winning goal to help lift Penn State to a 7-5 victory and series sweep against Canisius in non-conference action on Saturday night inside Pegula Ice Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. Penn State (2-0-0)...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions head to Georgetown Intercollegiate Monday-Tuesday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's golf team is back in action Monday and Tuesday when the Nittany Lions compete in the Georgetown Intercollegiate at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The Liberty National Golf Club plays as a par-72, 7,387-yard course and has a...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/12 Women's Hockey falls 2-1 to No. 6 Colgate
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- A last minute goal by No. 6 Colgate led to a 2-1 defeat for the No. 11/12 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Colgate jumped on the scoreboard 5:55 into the opening period to put the Raiders ahead 1-0. After a scoreless second period the Nittany...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 5 Penn State Downs Lafayette in Double Overtime for Non-Conference Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (11-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 5 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, defeated Lafayette (4-10) 2-1 in double overtime at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. Sophia Gladieux scored in the second extra period to spark Penn State to the non-conference win.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Finds Success on Day 2 of Martha Thorn Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Penn State women's tennis team completed match play at the second day of the Martha Thorn Invitational hosted by West Virginia. Each of the Nittany Lions singles players defeated members of the Duquesne women's tennis team. Karly Friedland prevailed over Margot Pessy 6-2, 6-3.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Cruise to a 4-1 Victory Against Spartans
UNIVERISTY PARK, Pa.- Penn State remains unbeaten in conference play with its 4-1 victory over Michigan State. The Nittany Lions are now 5-3-3 overall, 2-0-2 Big Ten. Senior forward Liam Butts led the offense with two goals to add to the team's total of four, first half goals. FIRST HALF.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Names Natisha Hiedeman as Director of Player Development
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball has named Natisha Hiedeman the director of player development, head coach Carolyn Kieger announced Monday. A four-year player on the Connecticut Sun, Hiedeman formerly played under Kieger at Marquette from 2015-19. Kieger on Hiedeman: "I am beyond excited to welcome Natisha to our Program. Her personality and love for the game are infectious. I'm thrilled that our young women will the get the chance to learn from her. She has invaluable experience playing in the WNBA and NCAA tournament, which will help our players both on and off the floor. I am ecstatic to be back working with Natisha, who is one of the most loyal, hardworking, and caring people I know. There is no doubt we got better today!"
GoPSUsports.com
No. 13 Penn State Sees Comeback Fall Short at No. 6 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Penn State fought back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match, but No. 6 Ohio State came out on top 3-2 (25-17, 25-15, 25-27, 22-25, 15-11) in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Friday night at the Covelli Center. The Nittany Lions dropped...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 5 Penn State Downs No. 4 Iowa in 2-1 Overtime Thriller
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (10-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 5 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, beat No. 4 Iowa (9-3, 3-2 B1G) 2-1 in an overtime thriller at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. Senior Anna Simon assisted junior Sophia Gladieux for the game winner in extra time.
News 12
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were both killed in the crash on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police say the 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride-share vehicle...
Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Football: Bivins tops school rushing record as Barnegat outlasts Manchester Twp (PHOTOS)
Senior JoJo Bivins ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on 4th-and-goal with about five minutes left, and broke his school rushing record as Barnegat outlasted Manchester Township 27-21 in Barnegat. Bivins rushed for his first touchdown with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter for...
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Judge: Jury in West Windsor, NJ wife slaying won’t be told about earlier conviction
TRENTON — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
