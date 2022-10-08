Read full article on original website
goblackbears.com
Women’s Ice Hockey Wins Game Two of the Border Battle
Orono, Maine - The University of Maine women's ice hockey team completes the weekend sweep, earning the shutout win over New Hampshire 4-0. First Goal (1-0 Maine): Maine's first goal would not happen until the second period when Grace Heiting would score off a pass from Lilli Welcke. Second Goal...
goblackbears.com
Women’s Ice Hockey Opens Conference Play with Win Over University of New Hampshire
Orono, Maine - The University of Maine women's ice hockey team earned the win in game one of the Border Battle against the University of New Hampshire 3-2. First Goal (1-0 Maine): Maine would earn their first goal just one minute and four seconds into the first period as Grace Heiting would net one in from Luisa Welcke.
