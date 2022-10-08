Read full article on original website
River Hawks Set To Take on Yale, Binghamton
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men's soccer team (2-6-3, 0-2-1 AE) returns home this week to take on the Yale Bulldogs (5-1-3, 1-1 Ivy) at Cushing Field on Tuesday, October 11, at 7 p.m. The River Hawks continue conference play as they take the road to battle the Binghamton Bearcats (2-6-4, 0-1-2 AE) at the Bearcats Sports Complex on Saturday, October 15, at 1 p.m.
River Hawks Drop 2-1, Double Overtime Heartbreaker at No. 15 Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Despite scoring with just over a minute to go in regulation to even the board, the UMass Lowell field hockey team (9-4) dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker in the final seconds of double overtime at No. 15 Harvard (9-3) on Sunday afternoon. The River Hawks earned a...
Burgess, Papatheodorou Earn AE Weekly Awards
BOSTON – After standout performances on Sunday afternoon, redshirt junior Taylor Burgess (Mendon, Mass.) and sophomore Ioanna Papatheodorou (Nea Erithraia, Greece) have earned America East weekly awards, as announced by the league on Monday morning. Taylor Burgess has been named the America East Defensive Player of the Week. The...
River Hawks Run Strong at New England Championships
BOSTON—The UMass Lowell cross country team took to Franklin Park in Boston on Saturday afternoon for the 2022 New England Cross Country Championships, compiling several top-50 performances on both the men's and women's sides. "It was a solid day for the team," said Head Coach Gary Gardner. "Today was...
UMass Lowell (2-6-3, 0-2-1)-VS-UMBC (6-4-1, 1-2-0)
GOAL by UMBC Calheira, Taylor Assist by Becher, Ryan. GOAL by UMBC Calheira, Taylor Assist by Usta, Ismailcan and Lott, Jago. Clock UML Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UMBC Score Play. 00:00 Jones, Quantrell at goalie for UMBC. 00:00 Costeas, Loucas at goalie for UMass Lowell. 02:26...
Mckenzie Quinn becomes first female to score touchdown in Brockton H.S. varsity football history
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Brockton, Friday night lights shone especially bright. A girl on the varsity high school football team became the first female in the program’s 125-year history to score a touchdown. Whoever said girls can’t play football hasn’t seen Mckenzie Quinn. “She is one...
msonewsports.com
Endicott College Football (6-0) Rolls Over Nichols 52-7, Contribution from Area Players
BEVERLY — (Video Highlights) The Endicott football team defeated Nichols, 52-7, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Everett Knowlton III (Mansfield), Freddy Gabin (North Andover), Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine), Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield,), David Pignone (Stoneham), Anthony Caggianelli (Pelham, N.H.), and Sean Benson (Canton) all found the end zone in the victory.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Time for Boston sports team owners to up their civil rights game
HAVEN’T WE HAD enough racist behavior in the seats of Boston’s pro sports venues?. Segregationist management practices and racial animus in the stands are as old as pro sports in our city. From avowed segregationist owners like George Preston Marshall (Boston Braves-cum-Washington Commanders) and Thomas Yawkey (Red Sox) to the second balcony in the old Garden being known to all as “N-word Heaven,” to Bill Russell and his family being left on their own to face racial attacks, it starts to feel woven into the fabric. As recently as this summer, LeBron James was the latest Black athlete to remind us of this tradition, when he described Boston fans as “racist as fuck.”
WCVB
This Massachusetts high school football coach faced so much harassment, he quit
BROCKTON, Mass. — While high school football games can get heated, one Massachusetts coach said he was facing constant harassment and that it was too much. "I was on the verge of tears on the sideline as it was happening," Kahn Chace said. Thursday's game was the last straw...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
homenewshere.com
Just one week gone by, and it’s not the same without you, Mike
It’s only been about a week since you left us, but a lot of stuff has happened down here without you. Maybe you’ve seen most of it, but just in case you haven’t, I figured I’d fill you in. You went to heaven on Monday. By...
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston
BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating.
Christopher Columbus memorial vandalized with ‘Genocider’ spray-paint
A commemorative monument memorializing Italian Explorer Christopher Columbus and his late 15th-century voyage to the Americas was vandalized with red spray paint that said: “Genocider” and “Death to Amerika” in Waltham over the holiday weekend. Waltham Police said they received notice of vandalism at the Christopher...
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
country1025.com
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
whdh.com
Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
