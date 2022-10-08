ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Local man pleads guilty to federal drug, firearms charges

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 4 days ago

A local man with a prior record at the state level is facing a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking-related and firearms-related charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement and records also said.

The plea of Kelvin Pittman, 46, was accepted on Wednesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones Jr. in New Bern and Pittman was ordered to appear before U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan for sentencing at the term of criminal court beginning on Feb. 7, 2023, in New Bern, federal court records online said.

According to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Pittman, already a convicted felon at the state level, conspired with others to illegally sell guns and crack cocaine between August 2020 and January 2021 in Rocky Mount.

An investigation by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office resulted in Pittman having been caught on video conducting multiple sales of drugs and firearms from his residence, the statement said.

Pittman had held himself out as a dealer of firearms and had provided discounts to buyers if they purchased the drugs and the firearms together, the statement said.

The sheriff’s office seized more than an ounce of crack cocaine and four firearms from Pittman, the statement said.

Pittman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute nearly an ounce or more of crack cocaine, the statement said. Pittman also pleaded guilty to distribution of a quantity of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

State Public Safety records said Pittman was convicted the following years for the following offenses in Nash County:

In 2018 for possessing illegal drugs.In 2010 for misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny.In 2008 for aiding and abetting felony breaking and entering.In 1999 for assault inflicting serious injury.

The public safety records also said Pittman was convicted the following years for the following offenses in Edgecombe County:

In 2013 for larceny of items valued at more than $1,000.In 2004 for felony breaking and entering and resisting an officer.In 2001 for common law robbery.

Common law robbery occurs when someone forcibly takes property from another person by using intimidation, threats or force.

The public safety records also said Pittman was convicted for assault inflicting serious injury in 2014 in Hyde County.

The guilty plea Pittman entered on Wednesday in federal court is in connection with a violent crime action plan initiative, which is a collaborative effort with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working with the community to identify and address the most significant drivers of violent crime.

