Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

FOOTBALL

Oshkosh North 14, Oshkosh West 7

OSHKOSH - The Spartans cashed in their opening drive with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Carlson to Jacey Vang to give Oshkosh North an early lead.

Dayshawn Henry added a 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to double North’s advantage going into the half.

A scoreless third quarter continued well into the fourth until Chase Brandl threw a perfect ball over the top to Jeevan Ambati for a 71-yard touchdown to get Oshkosh West on the board late in the game.

Under four minutes to go, with the ball and a chance to tie, the Wildcats fumbled in enemy territory. West had one last shot with 1:29 left after forcing the Spartans to punt, but Ben Boelter clinched the win for North with an interception on the first play of the Wildcats’ final drive.

The victory is Oshkosh North’s first over their crosstown rival since 2016 and improves their overall record in the series, which began in 1972, to 31-21.

Oshkosh West 0 0 0 7 - 7

Oshkosh North 7 7 0 0 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

ON - Jacey Vang 42 pass from Hunter Carlson (Jaden Jungwirth kick)

Second Quarter

ON - Dayshawn Henry 37 run (Jungwirth kick)

Fourth Quarter

OW - Jeevan Ambati 71 pass from Chase Brandl (Ambati kick)

Appleton North 24, Fond du Lac 13

APPLETON - Ben Isom turned potential disaster into a game-changer as the Lightning punter dropped the snap on a punt, picked it up, eluded a huge rush and weaved his way through traffic en route to a 79-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter as North rallied for the FVA win.

He had his first punt of the night blocked and things didn’t appear to be getting any better until his quick decision helped turn the tide.

The play flipped the game’s momentum as the Lightning scored the game’s last 24 points.

Fond du Lac 7 6 0 0 - 13

Appleton North 0 14 10 0 - 24

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

F - Stephen Schreiter 1 run (Brayden Eigenbrodt kick)

Second Quarter

F - Tanner Dalske 15 pass from Schreiter (kick failed)

AN - Ben Isom 79 run (Caden Popp kick)

AN - Popp 47 pass from Luke Kritzer (Popp kick)

Third Quarter

AN - Popp 5 pass from Kritzer (Popp kick)

AN - Popp 22 FG

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Fond du Lac - Brayden Eigenbrodt 19-76. Appleton North - Isom 1-79.

Passing: Fond du Lac - Schreiter 14-34-2-154. Appleton North - Kritzer 13-18-0-174.

Receiving: Fond du Lac - Ethan Wagner-Lang 7-60. Appleton North - Popp 7-126.

Mayville 76, North Fond du Lac 22

MAYVILLE - The Cardinals raced to a 48-0 halftime lead and never looked back in crushing the Orioles.

Mayville (8-0, 6-0 Flyway Conference) finished with 543 yards of total offense, including 516 on the ground. Blake Schraufnagel had another big day in limited work, running for 141 yards on three carries and had touchdown carries of 46 and 78 yards.

Cole Legas scored a pair of touchdowns on defense in the second quarter, recovering a North Fond du Lac fumble in the end zone and also recording a pick-six that he raced 53 yards for a touchdown.

Jackson Youwer had three kickoff returns for touchdowns for North Fond du Lac, scoring on returns of 89 and 75 yards in the third quarter and 80 yards in the fourth.

Xavier 49, Winneconne 14

WINNECONNE - Nate Twombly had another big game for Xavier, rushing for 157 yards on 22 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

The win secured a playoff spot for the Hawks (5-3 overall, 4-2 Bay Conference) as well as at least a share of the Bay title.

Twombly scored on runs of 1 and 28-yards. Carter McGlone added 93 yards on 14 carries and also scored on a 36-yard run. Reed Hietpas added a pair of 2-yard scores with Matt Potter also scoring for Xavier on a 6-yard run.

Evan Mathe had 100 yards rushing to lead Winneconne and also scored on a 27-yard run. Brady Immel also had a short touchdown run for the Wolves.

Oakfield 45, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 14

ELKHART LAKE - The Oaks rushed for 210 yards and passed for 168 in the win over the Resorters.

Hunter Sabel led Oakfield with 191 yards rushing on 16 carries. Bailey Schepp passed for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Brody Feldmann caught all six of Evan Goble’s completed passes for 111 yards for Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

Oakfield 16 22 7 0 - 45

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 7 0 0 7 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

O - Hunter Sabel 36 pass from Bailey Schepp (Sabel run)

ELG - Brody Feldmann 87 pass from Evan Goble (Kean O’Neil kick)

O - Schepp 13 run (Treyden Marchenkuski run)

Second Quarter

O - Lucas Meredith 7 pass from Schepp (Sabel run)

O - Mitchell Moser 64 pass from Schepp (pass failed)

O - Moser 59 punt return (Sabel run)

Third Quarter

O - Sabel 76 run (Westin Bass kick)

Fourth Quarter

ELG - Goble 2 run (O’neil kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: O - Sabel 16-191, Moser 1-16, Marchenkuski 4-11. ELG - Goble 12-70.

Passing: O - Schepp 9-12-168, ELG - Goble 6-25-111.

Receiving: O - Moser 1-64, Lucas Meredith 5-57, Sabel 2-43. ELG - Feldmann 6-111.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Luxemburg-Casco Russ Fameree Classic

GIRLS

KIEL 31, TWO RIVERS 72, OCONTO FALLS 105, REEDSVILLE 127, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 130, SEVASTOPOL 179, CHILTON 220, SURING 228, STURGEON BAY 246, HOWARDS GROVE 323, KEWAUNEE 334, SOUTHERN DOOR 344, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 349, OCONTO 361, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 363, WRIGHTSTOWN 368, NEWCHAA 441, RONCALLI 531

Top 10 finishers: 1, Mikaela Helling TR 18:40.79; 2, Lily Watson KIE 20:08.90; 3, Leah Patterson VC 20:28.63; 4, Addison Vogel KIE 20:31.79; 5, Allena O’Connell RE 20:43.09; 6, Lillian Larson KIE 20:43.97; 7, Olivia Stanley TR 20:44.78; 8, Hailey Helms KIE 20:47.46; 9, Hannah Ludemann OF 20:48.06; 10, Hannah Miller KEW 20:53.06.

BOYS

KIEL 60, TWO RIVERS 89, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 93, MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 125, OCONTO FALLS 133, CHILTON 134, WRIGHTSTOWN 175, KEWAUNEE 245, OCONTO 269, HOWARDS GROVE 271, SOUTHERN DOOR 284, NEWCHAA 290, RONCALLI 299, COLEMAN 320

Top 10 finishers: 1, Eli Gallagher TR 16:52.03; 2, Ethan Vander Meer KIE 16:53.77; 2, Brayden Yanda RON 16:58.65; 4, Pierce Arenz KIE 17:13.17; 5, Carson Kadow TR 17:15.56; 6, Ben Adams OF 17:16.87; 7, Spencer Thiry LC 17:19.96; 8, Aaron Stephany KIE 17:22.15; 9, Gabe Havel LC 17:29.31; 10, Brice Radant TR 17:30.99.

