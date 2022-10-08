ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Man charged in shooting spree pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 4 days ago

A local man with a prior record at the state level — and who nearly a year and five months ago was linked to a shooting in the Hunter’s Park residential area — pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement and records also said.

The plea of Jaquan Harris, 27, was accepted Thursday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones Jr. in New Bern and Harris was ordered to appear before U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan for sentencing at the term of criminal court beginning on Feb. 7, 2023, in New Bern, federal court records online said.

Harris is facing up to a 10-year sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the statement.

The statement also said Harris indiscriminately shot into multiple homes along Parkridge Road and Walbrook Court.

Rocky Mount police officers on May 19, 2021, responded to shots fired at the corner of the 1700 block of Parkridge and witnesses at the scene said they had heard between 20 and 30 gunshots in rapid succession. Projectiles also had been found to have struck and entered the homes and vehicles of multiple residents along the block, the statement said.

Officers recovered more than 25 spent shell casings and a semi-automatic rifle from the crime scene, the statement said.

Video from surveillance footage from a resident’s home security system showed images of Harris behind the home and armed with a black semi-automatic rifle. Harris also could be seen yelling and firing his rifle indiscriminately before fleeing the scene and discarding the firearm, the statement said.

Rocky Mount police arrested Harris the next day.

Ballistics testing confirmed the spent shell casings from the crime scene matched the rifle Harris had left at the scene, the statement said.

Harris had been booked into the Nash County Detention Center on May 20, 2021, on a state charge of attempted first-degree murder, Maj. Eddie Moore of the county sheriff’s office had told the Telegram.

Harris received a sentence in a range from a year and five months to two years and six months for probation violation in a state case, but he also was credited with several days of time already having been served in confinement pending the outcome of that case, Moore said.

Harris was sent to a state prison on June 17, 2021, and was returned to the county detention center after having completed his state sentence on Dec. 9, 2021, Moore said.

Harris was in county custody until federal authorities took him into custody on June 21, Moore said.

Moore told the Telegram the attempted first-degree murder charge appeared to have been dismissed once Harris was charged federally.

The Telegram reported in June 2021 that Harris was arrested by Rocky Mount police on charges of attempted first-degree murder, injury to real and personal property, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The Hunter’s Park residential area is in the northwestern part of the city and in the vicinity of the intersection of the Thomas A. Betts Parkway, Hunter Hill Road and Winstead Avenue — and in the vicinity of other residences, businesses and offices.

State Public Safety records said Harris was convicted in 2019 in Nash County for possession of a firearm by a felon, in 2016 in Edgecombe County for possession of a firearm by a felon, and in 2012 in Nash County for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The guilty plea Harris on Thursday entered in federal court is in connection with a violent crime action plan initiative, which is a collaborative effort with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working with the community to identify and address the most significant drivers of violent crime.

