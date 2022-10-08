Read full article on original website
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Artists of all ages could have their work showcased and win cash prizes during the 44th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival. The festival showcases more than 400 artists, crafters and food vendor booths in downtown Ocean Springs. Live music and artist demonstrations are planned throughout the weekend of Saturday, […]
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WLOX
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport. This year’s home is located on Hawk Place, and will be finished in time for the April 2023 giveaway on WLOX. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 in net proceeds toward the fight against childhood cancer.
Mississippi Press
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
nomadlawyer.org
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
WLOX
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, October 17th, 2022, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday October 23rd, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Cruisin’ the Coast is in the rearview, some Coast cities are breaking down the numbers for that this annual event means to local police forces. Biloxi Police Department reported the following numbers regarding traffic citations issued during Cruisin’ the Coast. Violation20222021. Speeding71.
WLOX
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
Mississippi Press
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Quarterback Kaden Irving accounted for 305 yards and five touchdowns as the Gautier Gators rolled past the West Harrison Hurricanes 48-19 last Friday night. West Harrison hung around through the first half, trailing by one score at 21-13 at the break, but the Gators put up 21...
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
WDAM-TV
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
WLOX
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after an accident involving a bike and a truck Monday night. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the bicyclist was 44-year-old Dickey Ray Payne of Vancleave. Sheriff Mike Ezell says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Payne was riding a bike...
WLOX
President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week 60 years ago to highlight how important a healthy school lunch is to a child’s life. Today was gorgeous! The sky will remain clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by early Tuesday morning. While Tuesday looks dry, we have a decent chance for showers and storms by Wednesday. The humidity will increase quite a bit, too.
WLOX
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
WDAM-TV
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Picayune Item
The Poplarville School District earned an A-rating; Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating and Picayune School district earned a C-rating for its performance in the 2021-2022 school year. Each district received their grade from the Mississippi State Board of Education, released on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Office of...
WLOX
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was sent to the hospital after being shot by a Gulfport police officer, has been taken off of life support. McMillan was shot following an incident which took place on Thursday. According to a press release put out by Gulfport PD, the department received reports of a car with multiple people, all under the age of 18, waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, and all occupants but two fled the vehicle.
WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
WLOX
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Saucier Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead. Details are limited, but Sheriff Troy Peterson did confirm to WLOX that deputies were investigating a shooting on F Ladner Road near Michell Road. Peterson also said authorities do have a...
GULFPORT, Miss — Taking her grief to social media, Katrina Mateen is dealing with the shooting of her son Jaheim McMillan, 15, who was shot in the head Thursday during a shooting involving Gulfport police. “I want my son,” cried Mateen in a social media video. “Why? Why?”...
