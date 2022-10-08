GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was sent to the hospital after being shot by a Gulfport police officer, has been taken off of life support. McMillan was shot following an incident which took place on Thursday. According to a press release put out by Gulfport PD, the department received reports of a car with multiple people, all under the age of 18, waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, and all occupants but two fled the vehicle.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO