BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, Bakersfield Christian and Ridgeview had impressive victories last week cementing themselves as contenders for league championships. This week BCHS and Ridgeview play one another in the game of the week. It is early, but the fate of the league may hang in the balance. The Wolf Pack are coming […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO