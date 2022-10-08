Read full article on original website
daystech.org
AI-Powered Job Recruitment Tools May Not Improve Hiring Diversity, Experts Argue
Job recruitment instruments that declare to make use of synthetic intelligence to keep away from gender and racial biases could not enhance variety in hiring, and will really perpetuate these prejudices, researchers with the University of Cambridge argued Sunday, casting the applications—which have drawn criticism previously—as a method of utilizing expertise to supply a fast repair for a deeper drawback.
These executives are asking their staff to work less for the same money. Will it pay off?
It wasn't hard for Samantha Losey, managing director of Unity, a public relations firm in London, to convince her team to work fewer hours for the same paycheck.But it was an uphill battle to persuade her own board to join the world's biggest pilot of the four-day work week."I had to fight very hard for us to do this as a business... nobody was willing. Everyone was very traditionalist," Losey told CNN Business.The main concern centered on whether a 20% cut to weekly working hours would lead to a drop in output, and cause clients to flee.But after a "very difficult journey" to convince her board,...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
daystech.org
Prepare for any interview with this AI coach
Trying to land your dream job? Let the Huru Job Interview Prep Coach assist. The interview might be an important a part of the hiring course of and it’s one of many hardest to rehearse and prepare for. When it comes time to sit down down and interview, how properly will you fare? With the Huru Job Interview Prep Coach, you’ll get the assist you want earlier than you sit down with the hiring supervisor.
Digiday
CMOs are on their toes and not conducting ‘business as usual’ as data privacy regulators get more assertive
CMOs are a bundle of nerves these days. Blame data privacy regulators for some of it. Sure, the threat of a global recession keeps marketers awake at night, but being named and shamed in headlines of The New York Times for data privacy breaches is the stuff of nightmares. But...
daystech.org
How America Blew Its AI Leadership Position and How to Regain It
Al Naqvi is a Professor and President on the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence. Mani Janakiram is a Manufacturing Supply Chain and Analytics government at Intel. Below, Al and Mani share 5 key insights from their new guide, At the Speed of Irrelevance: How America Blew Its AI Leadership Position and How to Regain It. Listen to the audio version—read by Al and Mani themselves—in the Next Big Idea App.
This Tech Company Has The Best Perks And Benefits -- And No, It's Not Google
On-site pools and lavish gyms are only some of the perks offered in Silicon Valley.
daystech.org
How a flawed biometrics research project exposed AI ethical issues, singled out LGBTQ+ individuals
Last 12 months was a grim, record-setting 12 months for violence in opposition to transgender people, and the Human Rights Campaign is monitoring knowledge that reveals 2022 is on an identical tempo. Outside of bodily violence, different types of assaults can hurt these people as properly. Some of that hurt stems from enterprise know-how, particularly round points similar to knowledge privateness, facial recognition, AI coaching and surveillance.
daystech.org
Lab explores using AI helping cops catch criminals – EFF • The Register
In transient America’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is trying into how AI applied sciences can be utilized to create a “Digital Police Officer” or “D-PO” sooner or later. Freedom-of-information requests filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation present the US Department of Energy-funded lab envisions cops...
stpetecatalyst.com
Nickelytics enters adtech partnership on delivery robots
Tampa-based startup Nickelytics, the advertising tech firm initially known as The Nickel Ride, has entered a partnership that will allow advertisers to have messaging wrapped around food-delivering robots. Nickelytics announced this month it has entered a partnership with Serve Robotics, which is a spinoff from Uber that’s developed autonomous food-delivering...
Management Strategies that Boost Employee Performance
Having the best talent within a workplace is the key to success — well this is what I have learned over the years. Employee productivity plays a significant role in an organization achieving its goals. Happy, productive employees are valuable resources in leading a business in the right direction. These people undoubtedly function as the spine of the business! But what if they are not happy or motivated at the workplace? I think this is the most important thing to keep an eye on!
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies
Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
daystech.org
Windows 11 Is Introducing New Features …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in know-how that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your corporation. Did you miss them?. 1 – Windows 11 is rolling out a brand new wave of options. Microsoft is releasing new options for Windows 11 as a part...
foodlogistics.com
Diversity and Inclusion Policies More Commonplace in Transportation
Workplace cultures strong in diversity, inclusion (D&I) and belonging have been linked to increased productivity, according to the 2022 WIT Index produced by Women In Trucking (WIT). Approximately 45.5% of companies confirmed their organization has a formal policy, while 31% say their company currently does not have a formal policy...
daystech.org
SDAIA and Google Cloud to Announce Training Program to Empower Women in the AI Industry
SDAIA has partnered with US tech agency Google to launch a worldwide program that can search to scale back the gender hole within the tech sector, particularly in synthetic intelligence. The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority introduced the brand new initiative referred to as ‘Elevate’, in partnership with Google...
Fast Company
Former presidential science adviser: here are the many challenges Arati Prabhakar faces as she takes over in Biden’s science policy office
Arati Prabhakar has been sworn in as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and assistant to the president for science and technology after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, two months following her nomination by President Joe Biden. As the director of OSTP and assistant to the president, she now serves as the confidential science adviser to the president and is also accountable to Congress. Prabhakar is both the first woman and first person of color to hold this role.
salestechstar.com
Sharpcloud Software Joins Oracle’s Partnernetwork (Opn) To Help Companies Align Their Project Work to Business Goals
SharpCloud, a powerful visual tool for strategic business alignment, announced that it has become an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member. As a partner member, SharpCloud delivers data-driven visualization and collaboration solutions to ensure project-led enterprise companies can align project work to their long-term business goals. SharpCloud complements Oracle’s Enterprise level project management product system (Oracle Primavera Cloud, Oracle Primavera P6 EPPM, Oracle Primavera Unifier, Oracle Aconex, Oracle Textura, Gateway, Primavera Analytics).
daystech.org
LightBeam.ai introduces new free module for complying with data privacy requirements
The information safety and privateness automation firm LightBeam.ai immediately introduced a brand new, free PrivacyOps Pro module with a view to assist organizations of various sizes and industries meet particular necessities of worldwide, nationwide, and state information privateness legal guidelines. While new information privateness rules are a step in the...
bloomberglaw.com
Legal Memo Format Basics
What’s the difference between a closed legal memo and an open legal memo?. Start smarter with Bloomberg Law. [Bloomberg Law’s Essential Career Toolkit can help you excel in class and jump-start your legal career to successfully transition from law student to lawyer.]. What is the legal memo assignment?
ScienceBlog.com
Claims AI can boost workplace diversity are ‘spurious and dangerous’, researchers argue
Recent years have seen the emergence of AI tools marketed as an answer to lack of diversity in the workforce, from use of chatbots and CV scrapers to line up prospective candidates, through to analysis software for video interviews. Those behind the technology claim it cancels out human biases against...
