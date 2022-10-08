Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Jim Parker, 64, of Brownwood
James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51, passed away on October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 2pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ in Brownwood, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Ryan was born at Brownwood Community Hospital on August 20, 1971 in...
brownwoodnews.com
Eduardo ‘Wally’ Perez Cardenas
Eduardo “Wally” Perez Cardenas As the day was dawning, Edward “Wally” Perez Cardenas passed away quietly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Brownwood. He was 79 years old and anticipated his passing with grace and dignity. Edward Cardenas was born on July 6, 1943, to Andres...
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions
Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
koxe.com
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas, passed from this life on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.
koxe.com
Roger Lynn Waldon, 61, of Lake Brownwood
Roger Lynn Waldon, age 61 of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 10, 2022, in the Eastlawn Memorial Park with Dennis Richardson officiating, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Roger was born March 13,...
koxe.com
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton, 73, of Early
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton, 73, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by...
koxe.com
Carla Sue Puckett, 63, of Coleman
Carla Sue Puckett, age 63, of Coleman, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Bangs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family...
koxe.com
Dorothy Herbert Crawford, 82, of Brady
Date of Death: Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Burleson, Texas. Occupation: dedicated employee of the Brady Independent School District, retiring after more than 35 years. Officiating: Pastor Joseph Williams officiating and Reverend Ernest Kirk, Reverend Vernon Jones, Reverend Morris Williams and Reverend Charles Barnes assisting. Interment: Rest Haven Cemetery in...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Highway 67 (Runnels County, TX)
On Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 67. A preliminary investigation revealed Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp, 24, of [..]
koxe.com
Carla Sue Robinson, 63, of Coleman
Carla Sue Robinson, age 63, of Coleman, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Bangs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Changing Clark Street from one-way to two-way street among Council topics
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, moved toward changing Clark Street from a one-way street to a two-way street between Austin Avenue and West Depot Street. A recent request was made in light of TxDOT’s construction regarding the intersection improvement of Austin Avenue and Main St. At...
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet This Morning
The City of Brownwood City Council is scheduled to meet this morning at 9:00 am at City Hall. The full agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
‘She died before we had a chance’: Uncle, Brownwood community seek justice & work to put 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill to rest
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A nine-year-old girl passed away in Brownwood two months ago, and her name is still ringing throughout the town. Many residents and neighbors have taken to Facebook to express concern over her cause of death, and are doing everything they can to honor her and put her to rest. HardiQuinn Hill’s uncle, […]
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
What happened to HardiQuinn? Report details ‘concerning’ home conditions after Brownwood 9-year-old dies, 11-year-old found neglected
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two months ago, a 9-year-old little girl died in Brownwood, and although the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown, court documents detail the “concerning” conditions first responders found that prompted CPS to take custody of another child in the home. HardiQuinn Hill was found dead the afternoon of August […]
Brown County jailer accused of improper relations with inmate
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County jailer accused of having improper relations with an inmate has been arrested. Austin Hubbard was taken into custody October 6 for Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility and Civil Rights of Person in Custody/Improper Sexual Activity with Person in Custody in connection to the investigation. He’s currently […]
brownwoodnews.com
Five Sentences Handed Out In 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth, pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to ten(10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Delia Perez,...
brownwoodnews.com
Jailer arrested for inappropriate relations with inmate
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release Thursday:. On October 06, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on allegations of inappropriate relations involving a jailer of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the arrest of Austin Hubbard for...
