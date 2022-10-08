Read full article on original website
Final scores for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7.
Kait 8
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ gives back Northwest Arkansas
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ is a non-profit organization that has been established since 2000.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much warmer Monday
MONDAY: Our warming trend will continue with a southerly breezy blowing in mild air. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s in the morning and rise into the mid 80s in the afternoon. A weak low-pressure system to our west will bring partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a shower in northwest Arkansas. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Arkansas Allows Hunters to Bag Collared Bears and Deer This Season
The state of Arkansas will allow hunters to bag collared bears and deer throughout this current hunting season. Those hunters who head out to the woods might notice bears and deer having new neckwear this fall. Yet that should not deter anyone out there from legally taking the animal. We get more information about this from AGFC chief of research Cory Gray, who has some comments about this matter.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few dry days before the rain
SUNDAY: Cool with a few clouds in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most Arkansans where skies are clear, but a disturbance over Oklahoma will bring a few clouds into west and central Arkansas keeping temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. Skies will become mostly sunny in...
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
swark.today
Chris Jones Shares Vision to Lift Up Arkansas During Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate
LITTLE ROCK – Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, joined by third-party candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., participated in Wednesday’s televised gubernatorial debate, hosted by KATV and moderated by KATV’s Chris May. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee, did not show up and her absence was represented by an empty chair.
What’s Going on in the Parking Lot of This Arkansas Convenience Store [WATCH]
You know when you pull up to a convenience store you might see just about anything. It's a place where all kinds of people go totally different places go to fill up their gas tanks and grab some snacks and drinks. Just then you thought you had seen everything, the convenience store patrons deliver the unbelievable.
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
swark.today
First Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate Set for Tonight
TONIGHT – Wednesday, October 5th – 6:30-7 p.m. CT. KATV ABC 7 in Little Rock and over KATV’s entire coverage area. Also viewable online at katv.com. Archive available on YouTube sometime following the debate. What:. Tonight, KATV will air the first of two televised Arkansas gubernatorial debates....
