Tulsa, OK

FC Tulsa match against Monterey Bay F.C. postponed

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The FC Tulsa match against Monterey Bay F.C. on Oct. 8 has been postponed following an incident last weekend at the match between Monterey Bay F.C. and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, according to the FC Tulsa website.

The website said any tickets to the Oct. 8 match will be honored on the rescheduled date or can be used towards the FC Tulsa match against Memphis 901 FC on Oct. 15.

The website also said the match was by postponed by the visitors.

The Monterey Bay F.C. website said players “voted to postpone the fixture in the midst of the USL Championship’s investigation into allegations of racial language and gestures directly following the conclusion of the match on Sunday, October 2.”

A different post on the Monterey Bay F.C. website said the USL opened an investigation into “allegations of foul and abusive language on the field during the USL Championship match between Monterey Bay F.C. and the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Oct. 2.”

