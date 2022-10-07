AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is adding a second stop during her trip to Austin this weekend, according to information sent out Thursday from her office. Harris will take part in a conversation Saturday at the LBJ Presidential Library, where her office said she’ll discuss “the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights.” She’ll join Mini Timmaraju, the president of abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America, during this event.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO