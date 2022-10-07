ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott admits NYC mayor sent email about migrant busing

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday acknowledged New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office sent an email that was apparently a follow-up to a conversation seeking greater coordination of Texas’ plans to bus migrants to the city— but the governor stressed that the mayor himself had not made direct contact.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Vice President Kamala Harris set to make 2 stops in Austin this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is adding a second stop during her trip to Austin this weekend, according to information sent out Thursday from her office. Harris will take part in a conversation Saturday at the LBJ Presidential Library, where her office said she’ll discuss “the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights.” She’ll join Mini Timmaraju, the president of abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America, during this event.
AUSTIN, TX

