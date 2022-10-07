Read full article on original website
Texas showdown: GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face-off Friday night
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face-of Friday, in the first and likely only in-person debate in the Lone Star State showdown for governor
Abbott admits NYC mayor sent email about migrant busing
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday acknowledged New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office sent an email that was apparently a follow-up to a conversation seeking greater coordination of Texas’ plans to bus migrants to the city— but the governor stressed that the mayor himself had not made direct contact.
Top four takeaways from first and only TV debate between Abbott and O’Rourke
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke faced off in their first and only televised candidate debate on Friday as the two battle for the Texas governor’s seat in a closely watched election.
UTSA's Jeff Traylor suggested as possible Colorado head coach candidate
It's only a matter of time before Power 5 colleges come calling.
Vice President Kamala Harris set to make 2 stops in Austin this weekend
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is adding a second stop during her trip to Austin this weekend, according to information sent out Thursday from her office. Harris will take part in a conversation Saturday at the LBJ Presidential Library, where her office said she’ll discuss “the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights.” She’ll join Mini Timmaraju, the president of abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America, during this event.
