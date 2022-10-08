ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Week 7: Big Schools Highlights

(25 News Now) - Pekin football just keeps on rolling. On Friday night, the state-ranked Dragons beat Canton 63-18 to move to 7-0 on the season. Dragons senior running back Kanye Tyler had 7 first-half touchdowns for Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington beat Dunlap 24-7 to grab ahold of second place in the conference. Metamora was also a winner in week 7 with a 42-7 victory over Limestone.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Former WEEK weathercaster Vic Burnett dies at 91

CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Vic Burnett, known as the local weathercaster on Channel 25 for over a decade, died Friday at 91 years old. Victor David Burnett was born on September 5, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Dorothy Elizabeth (Dwyer) and Victor Thomas Burnett. His life of performing...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#High School Football#Sports#Bloomington Normal#Ridgeview Lexington
97ZOK

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
NORMAL, IL
Q985

Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World

As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
MORTON, IL
WCIA

Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center

DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normal, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Sports
Bloomington, IL
Sports
City
Metamora, IL
Normal, IL
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area. Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Art and the School of Theatre and Dance has several performances of “Middletown” this weekend. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria Fire Department honors four of their fallen in annual ceremony

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Though their deaths were decades ago, the East Peoria Fire Department honors the memory of four of their own who died in the line of duty. Former Chief Roger Aylward helped start the memorial service, which is in its 36th year. The most recent death for EPFD was in 1980. Even today, he believes their lives are a lesson in selflessness and sacrifice.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

A family honors their daughter with memorial show

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

ISU fraternity members expelled from chapter over slurs

The Illinois State University fraternity involved in discriminatory vandalism has expelled some of its members, who recently painted anti-LGBTQ slurs on the houses of other Greek organizations. In a statement released by the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Upsilon Upsilon Chapter called the acts '"disgusting and horrible.'" "Internal action against...
NORMAL, IL
theoldmotor.com

Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant

This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Truck submerged at Springfield Marina

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Cycle for Awareness hosted in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Four years ago, Cheryll Boswell’s twin sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. That inspired her to join the Cycle for Awareness and fundraise for breast cancer. Dozens showed up at Junction City for a 40-mile, 15 mile or 3-mile ride. “We’re doing this,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy