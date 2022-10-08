Read full article on original website
Saturday Sports: Camden Football remains undefeated after win over South Jeff
CAMDEN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday was a busy day on the high school gridiron, with 7 games on the schedule. In Camden, a Section 3 Class B contest as Camden hosted the South Jeff Spartans. Camden is undefeated coming into this one. Brian Gonzalez hits Issac Lynch for the...
Class C football roundup: Holland Patent remains perfect
No. 16 state-ranked Holland Patent kept its perfect season alive with a 14-6 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Friday night.
Athlete of the Week: Samantha Booth
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a tennis player from Immaculate Heart who has put up a perfect record so far this season. Her ability on the court earning her this week’s title. Samantha Booth is a talented sophomore tennis player who is undefeated so far...
Robbin J. Harris, 68, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robbin J. Harris, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. She was born on June 13, 1954, in Massena, New York to the late William D. Joyce A. (Simmons) Harris. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School. She was a school cafeteria and hall monitor. Robbin is survived by her companion, James Stenoski; her sons, Richard Harris, and Aaron (Jessica) Harris, all of Carthage; her stepchildren Summer (Bruce) VanLuven, Adams Center; Kimberly (Paul) Shepherd, Evans Mills; and Larry Stenoski, Calcium. She is also survived by 5-grandchildren, Erin, Emma, Dylan, Isabella, and Aaron, along with many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking and cleaning, crocheting, and knitting. She also loved going for car rides and she adored her animals. Robbin is preceded in death by her parents and several siblings, Bonnie Harris, Kathy Harris, Clara Comb, and Hollis Harris. The service for Ms. Robbin J. Harris will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022, with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held privately in the St. James Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Memorial donations can be made in Robbin’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Adam “Tom” Bareika Jr, 84, of East Road Adult Home, Lowville NY, formerly of Salem WI, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1938 in Kenosha, WI, a son of the late Anthony Bareika Sr....
Michael B. Amo, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael B. Amo of Charles St, passed away at home on October 5, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown. Michael was born in Watertown, NY on January 9, 1958 to the late George and Dorothy Ball Amo. Michael was a Mason...
Late firefighter Peyton Morse honored at National Fallen firefighters Memorial
EMITTSBURG, Maryland (WWNY) - Fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse was honored during a ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday. It’s part of National Fallen firefighters Memorial weekend, which serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. Peyton was one of several firefighters...
Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis E. Tiffany, 83, of South State St., formerly of Campbell Street and Snell Road, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home, under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on...
NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week October 8 Recap
The day started with clouds and plenty of rain over the course of the morning. The track crew at Oswego Speedway was able to maintain the racing surface for a night full of racing as another day of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week was written into the history book. The day was highlighted with the Salute to the Troops 150 and the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50. Prior to opening ceremonies, the Super DIRTcar Series completed their postponed qualifying heats and the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds concluded their Last Chance Showdowns.
A new look for Watertown’s Fall Fest focuses on the arts
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, artists from across the North Country gathered along the Black River in Watertown. What drew them in? LAFF, which stands for the Locals Arts and Fall Festival. It’s an adaptation of the city’s fall fests of years past. According to event...
Community Fall Festival this weekend in Sulphur Springs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first Sulphur Springs Community Fall Festival is this weekend. Kevin Kitto, pastor of the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, and Darci Smith, who’s with the fire department auxiliary, say they hope to make it an annual event. Watch the video for their interview...
Melita V. Caster, 85, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Melita V. Caster, 85, a resident of 6533 County Rt. 24, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Caster passed away Friday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Melita V. Caster.
Becoming sunny by afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to grab a jacket if you’re heading out the door this morning. Columbus Day was off to a cool and mainly cloudy start with some misty rain. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon. Skies...
Brenda Doxtater, 74, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Brenda Doxtater, 74, Calcium, wife of James S. Doxtater, passed away Wednesday October 5th, 2022 at the Westchester Medical Center where she was a patient. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There are no services. She is survived by her husband...
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
Adams American Legion to celebrate 100th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - American Legion Post 586 in Adams is marking its 100th birthday this Saturday. Jim DuPre appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The celebration takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at...
Jefferson County SPCA: Super-chill Blair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blair would likely do well in most homes. Jefferson County SPCA receptionist Jayden Waugh says she’s great with other dogs and did very well with a baby during a recent meet-and-greet. The 1-year-old lab mix is calm, laid back, and gentle and came to...
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
