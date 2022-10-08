CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robbin J. Harris, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. She was born on June 13, 1954, in Massena, New York to the late William D. Joyce A. (Simmons) Harris. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School. She was a school cafeteria and hall monitor. Robbin is survived by her companion, James Stenoski; her sons, Richard Harris, and Aaron (Jessica) Harris, all of Carthage; her stepchildren Summer (Bruce) VanLuven, Adams Center; Kimberly (Paul) Shepherd, Evans Mills; and Larry Stenoski, Calcium. She is also survived by 5-grandchildren, Erin, Emma, Dylan, Isabella, and Aaron, along with many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking and cleaning, crocheting, and knitting. She also loved going for car rides and she adored her animals. Robbin is preceded in death by her parents and several siblings, Bonnie Harris, Kathy Harris, Clara Comb, and Hollis Harris. The service for Ms. Robbin J. Harris will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022, with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held privately in the St. James Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Memorial donations can be made in Robbin’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

