Music

JF&G Records Announces The Release of a New Album – “Songs from Terradisio” – Warmhearted Music Featuring an Abundance of Bossa Nova Accents and Sunny Rhythms

By Get News
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago
Woonsocket Call

Cyrilia Releases New Single, “Angels Singing” on All Platforms Now

Songstress, Cyrilia sang her spectacular version of the National Anthem at the Dodger Game on the 21st to a standing ovation! “It was both exhilarating and unbelievable to perform in the stadium and to that crowd!” Now the artist turns focus on her new single, “Singing Angels” out now on all platforms.
MUSIC
Woonsocket Call

New Memoir Provides Deep Personal Insight into the Immigrant Experience

Every so often, a reader comes across a book that makes such an indelible impression that it must be shared with others. Cascadura: An Immigrant’s Tale is exactly that kind of book. Like a paintbrush in the hands of a gifted artist, the author creates vivid images on paper with words, much like an artist applying paint to canvas in the process of creating a masterpiece. This beautifully written memoir provides the reader with great insight into the complexity of leaving a familiar country and venturing into the otherwise unknown. It is a captivating story with which many will identify, even if they have never embarked on such a perilous journey.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Woonsocket Call

Readers’ Favorite recognizes “The Path of the Tapir” by Michael Jarvis in its annual international book award contest

Readers’ Favorite recognizes “The Path of the Tapir” by Michael Jarvis in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08P8WS4Y2. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Woonsocket Call

Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer Presents a Riveting Tale of Young Girls Fighting for a Better Life in Her New Book, “To Save a Child”

The revealing and heart-wrenching book is timely as it captures the struggles and hope of immigrants to the United States. A good book gives its readers access to a range of experiences, either good or bad. The love of a new couple, the historical monuments in faraway cities, the thrill of diving into the sea, and even the loss of a cherished friend can be genuinely felt when readers are immersed in the pages of a book. Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s new book, To Save a Child, leads the reader on a winding path of human existence, stirring an appreciation of one’s privileges while revealing the not-so- ordinary daily life of its characters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Woonsocket Call

1Stop Automotive emerges as the #1 platform for high-end and celebrity vehicle registration and inspections

1Stop Automotive offers industry-leading vehicle registration and inspection services for cutting-edge luxury vehicles for eminent companies and celebrities. Los Angeles, CA – October 12, 2022 – A Hollywood-based local luxury vehicle registration and inspection company is making big waves in the celebrity vehicle registration scene. Titled “1Stop Automotive”, the company has reportedly emerged as the #1 platform for high-end and celebrity vehicle registration and inspection. Famous Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian was a recent client who counted on 1 Stop Automotive for the registration of her exclusive customized Maybach minivan.
LOS ANGELES, CA

