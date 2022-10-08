JF&G Records Announces The Release of a New Album – “Songs from Terradisio” – Warmhearted Music Featuring an Abundance of Bossa Nova Accents and Sunny Rhythms

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Cyrilia Releases New Single, “Angels Singing” on All Platforms Now
Songstress, Cyrilia sang her spectacular version of the National Anthem at the Dodger Game on the 21st to a standing ovation! “It was both exhilarating and unbelievable to perform in the stadium and to that crowd!” Now the artist turns focus on her new single, “Singing Angels” out now on all platforms.
Woonsocket Call
Sister Shirley D. M. York to Release “IN GLORY ~ HOME” – A Spiritual Tribute of Remembrance
“This is Inspirational Gospel Music with a Spiritual Message of Comfort being shared with the world during a very difficult hour of Grief and mourning. “A SPIRITUAL TRIBUTE OF REMEMBRANCE”. “Sister Shirley D York along with musicians Solomon Sparrow and Rev. Lawrence N. Cooper, delivers a delightful song of...
Woonsocket Call
New Memoir Provides Deep Personal Insight into the Immigrant Experience
Every so often, a reader comes across a book that makes such an indelible impression that it must be shared with others. Cascadura: An Immigrant’s Tale is exactly that kind of book. Like a paintbrush in the hands of a gifted artist, the author creates vivid images on paper with words, much like an artist applying paint to canvas in the process of creating a masterpiece. This beautifully written memoir provides the reader with great insight into the complexity of leaving a familiar country and venturing into the otherwise unknown. It is a captivating story with which many will identify, even if they have never embarked on such a perilous journey.
Woonsocket Call
Author’s new book “A Leap into Darkness” receives a warm literary welcome
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Children – Preteen book “A Leap into Darkness” by Ray Petrolino, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BGNMKGQZ. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woonsocket Call
Imparting Children the Wonderful Gift of Emotional Intelligence, ‘Penny Panda and the Gift of Possibility’ to Go Live on Kickstarter
“Penny Panda and the Gift of Possibility” is the first in a series of books aimed at helping children understand, identify, and process their big emotions and feelings. The book approaches the subject in a fun and entertaining way that children can identify with. October 12, 2022 – Children’s...
KIDS・
Woonsocket Call
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “The Path of the Tapir” by Michael Jarvis in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “The Path of the Tapir” by Michael Jarvis in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08P8WS4Y2. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and...
Woonsocket Call
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer Presents a Riveting Tale of Young Girls Fighting for a Better Life in Her New Book, “To Save a Child”
The revealing and heart-wrenching book is timely as it captures the struggles and hope of immigrants to the United States. A good book gives its readers access to a range of experiences, either good or bad. The love of a new couple, the historical monuments in faraway cities, the thrill of diving into the sea, and even the loss of a cherished friend can be genuinely felt when readers are immersed in the pages of a book. Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s new book, To Save a Child, leads the reader on a winding path of human existence, stirring an appreciation of one’s privileges while revealing the not-so- ordinary daily life of its characters.
Woonsocket Call
1Stop Automotive emerges as the #1 platform for high-end and celebrity vehicle registration and inspections
1Stop Automotive offers industry-leading vehicle registration and inspection services for cutting-edge luxury vehicles for eminent companies and celebrities. Los Angeles, CA – October 12, 2022 – A Hollywood-based local luxury vehicle registration and inspection company is making big waves in the celebrity vehicle registration scene. Titled “1Stop Automotive”, the company has reportedly emerged as the #1 platform for high-end and celebrity vehicle registration and inspection. Famous Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian was a recent client who counted on 1 Stop Automotive for the registration of her exclusive customized Maybach minivan.
Comments / 0