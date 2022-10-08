JF&G Records Announces The Release of a New Album – “Songs from Terradisio” – Warmhearted Music Featuring an Abundance of Bossa Nova Accents and Sunny Rhythms

Every so often, a reader comes across a book that makes such an indelible impression that it must be shared with others. Cascadura: An Immigrant’s Tale is exactly that kind of book. Like a paintbrush in the hands of a gifted artist, the author creates vivid images on paper with words, much like an artist applying paint to canvas in the process of creating a masterpiece. This beautifully written memoir provides the reader with great insight into the complexity of leaving a familiar country and venturing into the otherwise unknown. It is a captivating story with which many will identify, even if they have never embarked on such a perilous journey.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO