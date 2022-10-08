Fort Myers Beach man loses two friends to Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has taken the lives of more than 50 people in Lee County alone. Many of those come from the barrier islands, including severely damaged Fort Myers Beach.

Mike Yost knows the pain of losing everything he has, plus some. Two of his good friends stayed on the island and didn’t survive the category-four winds and historic storm surge.

Both Mitchell Pacyna and Daymon Utterback were killed while trying to flee the rising storm surge.

“He was the camera king. He was always there with that camera,” Yost said of Pacyna.

They said a picture’s worth a thousand words, but what happened to his friends last Thursday leaves Yost with little to say.

“A guy that was, was like a bright light for everybody, and to go out that way is just horrible,” he said.

Pacyna was the kind of man that lived for the memories, and wanted to remember them too.

“He always carried this little blue camera everywhere,” Yost said. “No matter where we were, he would get pictures. Before we would leave somewhere, ‘Alright everyone get in.’”

When Ian rolled around onto Fort Myers Beach, Pacyna did what he’s known for best: pressing record.

“How sad to see,” Pacyna said in a video shared on Facebook. “If it gets a little higher, [we] may have to go on the roof.”

He posted online until his final moments.

“His last text was, ‘We’re terrified,’” Yost said.

Just moments later, Pacyna, along with his wife Mary and their friend jumped into the water from the second floor of their flooding and collapsing home.

“Mary was still holding on a railing, but Mitch couldn’t hold on anymore and was swept out into the back bay,” Yost said. “Somebody like that should never have to go through anything like that.”

It wasn’t until the next day that Mike learned what happened. It’s the same day he found out Utterback died on the island too.

“I said okay, where’s Daymon. And he pointed down to the house and Daymon was hanging out the window,” Yost said. “It’s an image that I’ll never get out of my head. Ever.”

You might not know Utterback by name, but if you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach, you’ve likely seen him around.

“He was known as ‘The Pirate Guy.’ People are like ‘Oh you know The Pirate Guy?’ And they’ll always say ‘You mean the guy with the parrot or the guy that looks like Jack Sparrow.’”

It’s what made Daymon happy, his hobby. It’s also what made him such a special friend, not just to Mike, but to so many on the island.

“They already knew how I felt about them so I wouldn’t get all mushy like that or anything, but I’d probably tell them both thanks.”

It’s a thanks for being his friends, a thanks for the memories and a thanks for all the pictures.

While he might not have the words now, the photos he has share a thousand stories.