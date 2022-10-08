ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach man loses two friends to Hurricane Ian

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has taken the lives of more than 50 people in Lee County alone. Many of those come from the barrier islands, including severely damaged Fort Myers Beach.

Mike Yost knows the pain of losing everything he has, plus some. Two of his good friends stayed on the island and didn’t survive the category-four winds and historic storm surge.

Both Mitchell Pacyna and Daymon Utterback were killed while trying to flee the rising storm surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXuHk_0iQwMv4y00

“He was the camera king. He was always there with that camera,” Yost said of Pacyna.

They said a picture’s worth a thousand words, but what happened to his friends last Thursday leaves Yost with little to say.

“A guy that was, was like a bright light for everybody, and to go out that way is just horrible,” he said.

Pacyna was the kind of man that lived for the memories, and wanted to remember them too.

“He always carried this little blue camera everywhere,” Yost said. “No matter where we were, he would get pictures. Before we would leave somewhere, ‘Alright everyone get in.’”

When Ian rolled around onto Fort Myers Beach, Pacyna did what he’s known for best: pressing record.

“How sad to see,” Pacyna said in a video shared on Facebook. “If it gets a little higher, [we] may have to go on the roof.”

He posted online until his final moments.

“His last text was, ‘We’re terrified,’” Yost said.

Just moments later, Pacyna, along with his wife Mary and their friend jumped into the water from the second floor of their flooding and collapsing home.

“Mary was still holding on a railing, but Mitch couldn’t hold on anymore and was swept out into the back bay,” Yost said. “Somebody like that should never have to go through anything like that.”

It wasn’t until the next day that Mike learned what happened. It’s the same day he found out Utterback died on the island too.

“I said okay, where’s Daymon. And he pointed down to the house and Daymon was hanging out the window,” Yost said. “It’s an image that I’ll never get out of my head. Ever.”

You might not know Utterback by name, but if you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach, you’ve likely seen him around.

“He was known as ‘The Pirate Guy.’ People are like ‘Oh you know The Pirate Guy?’ And they’ll always say ‘You mean the guy with the parrot or the guy that looks like Jack Sparrow.’”

It’s what made Daymon happy, his hobby. It’s also what made him such a special friend, not just to Mike, but to so many on the island.

“They already knew how I felt about them so I wouldn’t get all mushy like that or anything, but I’d probably tell them both thanks.”

It’s a thanks for being his friends, a thanks for the memories and a thanks for all the pictures.

While he might not have the words now, the photos he has share a thousand stories.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Myers
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
wglc.net

Wedding Ring Found in Hurricane Ian Ruble

Woman in Fort Myers lost her engagement ring outside her house and spent two days looking for it. Then Hurricane Ian hit, so she gave up hope. But her husband was cleaning up after the storm last week, and found it in a pile of sticks.
FORT MYERS, FL
BoardingArea

A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?

The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian

Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Mail pick-up location changing for Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel

Starting on Tuesday, postal customers in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel who were affected by Hurricane Ian will be directed to a new location in Lee County for mail and package pick-up. The new location at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, located at 14080 Jetport Loop, offers...
SANIBEL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy