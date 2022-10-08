Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Pier’s first fall festival attracts 30,000
Families flocked to a pumpkin patch on the St. Pete Pier, posing for pictures next to scarecrows and pumpkins stacked on haybales while around the corner, endless lines formed for funnel cakes and corndogs. This weekend was the first-ever St. Pete Pier Fall Festival, giving St. Petersburg a taste of...
At 'Taste of the Beaches,' coastal restaurants offer great food for good cause
At 'Taste of the Beaches,' 50-plus Pinellas County restaurants offer great food for a good cause. Tickets start at $10, and part of the proceeds benefit Hurricane Ian relief.
New ride coming to Busch Gardens next year
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shared some exciting news for theme park enthusiasts Tuesday.
suncoastnews.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area
Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rock, blues, funk and soul at Clearwater festival
The Alabama soul/funk band St. Paul & the Broken Bones, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is one of the most interesting acts booked for the 2022 Clearwater Jazz Holiday. The 43rd such event, this weekend at Baycare Ballpark – regular venue Coachman Park being a construction zone and all...
thegabber.com
What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?
Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
floridainsider.com
St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6
Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
myclearwater.com
The Market Marie
Shop local at The Market Marie with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday in Downtown Clearwater. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, homegoods and more. Event is located next to the City of Clearwater Municipal Services Building, 710 Court Street....
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island gets its name back
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
These Florida Cities Are Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
fox13news.com
Man in town for wedding killed in shooting outside bar in downtown Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - No arrests have been made after seven people were shot outside of a bar on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man from California who was in town for a wedding, did not survive. PREVIOUS: TPD: 1 dead, 6...
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
995qyk.com
Sandra Talks About Meeting Her Husband In A Local Bar And His 20 Years Of Service
Sandra talks about meeting her husband in a local bar and his 20 years of service. Jarrett is the member of the military we are honoring for Military Monday this week. Jarrett was in the Navy for 20 years and has now been retired for 20 years. Jarrett’s wife, Sandra, told us that he has been around the world three times while serving on a submarine. Jarrett’s dad worked on a submarine and they actually were on the ship same ship at one time.
Black bear spotted in west Hudson neighborhood
A black bear was recently spotted in a west Hudson neighborhood, and his antics were caught on video.
Review: Zac Brown Band rocks Tampa crowd with hits songs and new medleys
The Atlanta-based group got creative in a three-part set.
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
WMNF
St. Pete bans smoking and vaping at city beaches and parks
St. Petersburg city leaders voted unanimously to ban smoking and vaping at public parks. This ban will be enforced in many of St Pete’s beaches and public parks. As reported by WTSP, The ordinance to ban smoking was introduced in St. Pete after state leaders created a way for local districts to pass their own rules for smoking in public places.
