Clearwater, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Pier’s first fall festival attracts 30,000

Families flocked to a pumpkin patch on the St. Pete Pier, posing for pictures next to scarecrows and pumpkins stacked on haybales while around the corner, endless lines formed for funnel cakes and corndogs. This weekend was the first-ever St. Pete Pier Fall Festival, giving St. Petersburg a taste of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
Clearwater, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Rock, blues, funk and soul at Clearwater festival

The Alabama soul/funk band St. Paul & the Broken Bones, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is one of the most interesting acts booked for the 2022 Clearwater Jazz Holiday. The 43rd such event, this weekend at Baycare Ballpark – regular venue Coachman Park being a construction zone and all...
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?

Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
GULFPORT, FL
floridainsider.com

St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
myclearwater.com

The Market Marie

Shop local at The Market Marie with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday in Downtown Clearwater. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, homegoods and more. Event is located next to the City of Clearwater Municipal Services Building, 710 Court Street....
CLEARWATER, FL
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island gets its name back

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
ANNA MARIA, FL
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa no longer a safe community

I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
HOMOSASSA, FL
995qyk.com

Sandra Talks About Meeting Her Husband In A Local Bar And His 20 Years Of Service

Sandra talks about meeting her husband in a local bar and his 20 years of service. Jarrett is the member of the military we are honoring for Military Monday this week. Jarrett was in the Navy for 20 years and has now been retired for 20 years. Jarrett’s wife, Sandra, told us that he has been around the world three times while serving on a submarine. Jarrett’s dad worked on a submarine and they actually were on the ship same ship at one time.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
RIVERVIEW, FL
WMNF

St. Pete bans smoking and vaping at city beaches and parks

St. Petersburg city leaders voted unanimously to ban smoking and vaping at public parks. This ban will be enforced in many of St Pete’s beaches and public parks. As reported by WTSP, The ordinance to ban smoking was introduced in St. Pete after state leaders created a way for local districts to pass their own rules for smoking in public places.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

