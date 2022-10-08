Read full article on original website
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night. Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m. According...
Iowa man injured in motorcycle accident on I-35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning
An Iowa man was injured Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was driving went off a ramp to Interstate 90 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Honda motorcycle being driven by 46-year old Dominick Jon Beach of Manly, Iowa was on the eastbound Interstate 90 ramp from County Road 46 at approximately 10:34 a.m. Sunday morning when one of the wheels on the bike started to wobble, causing the motorcycle to go off the road.
Rock Falls family home destroyed by fire Monday night
ROCK FALLS, Iowa — A Rock Falls home is totally destroyed after a fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday night, according to the Rock Falls Fire Department. 10 fire departments and two ambulance services responded to the engulfed two-story structure located at 31051 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls. Fire crews were on scene for around five hours, but the home was a total loss.
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
Authorities identify man killed in Mason City fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. The fire resulted in the death of Ronald Smith, 78, of Mason City.
Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation
NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River. 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
Family Hunts For Answers In Disappearance of Former Eagle Grove Woman
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Alpha Media News will be spending this week focusing on those lost or missing due to the actions of a violent ex. How long could you go without answers if a loved one was missing?. A month, a year? For the family of...
North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim
A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
Final “Town of Colors” Mural for 2022 in Charles City Almost Done
The final of four murals to be painted in 2022 as part of Charles City’s “Town of Colors” campaign could be completed by the end of the week. The initial murals were painted last year on the southside of First Citizens Bank and the north side of Snap Fitness. This summer, murals were finished around RAGBRAI at the Charles City Whitewater course by Matt Litwin of Minneapolis and on the southside of the Wisconsin Street apartments by Britt Flood of North Carolina.
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
Guilty plea entered over Floyd County rape/kidnapping
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of rape and kidnapping is pleading guilty. Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was accused of breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Investigators say the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Charles City Chamber, AAUW Host Candidate Forums Wednesday, Thursday
The public can hear from candidates for the contested Floyd County Supervisor, Iowa House and Iowa Senate races during a pair of candidate forums next week. The candidate forums Wednesday (10.12) and Thursday (10.13) at the Charles City Senior Center are hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Forums both nights begin at 7 p.m.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Iowa principal wears costumes to get kids ‘laughing and giggling’
A dinosaur, a snowman, or a cowboy. You never know what you might see in the morning at Clear Lake Middle School.
