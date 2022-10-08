Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Region champ Trojans travel to Headland Friday
The Class 5A, Region 2 Champion Charles Henderson Trojans (6-1, 4-0) are back on the road this Friday for a region matchup with the Headland Rams (4-3, 2-2). Charles Henderson’s dominant 34-7 win over Eufaula last week clinched the Trojans’ first region championship since 2013, which just so happens to be the last time CHHS made it to a state championship game. It was Charles Henderson’s fifth ever region championship in school history.
Troy Messenger
Brooks surpasses 1,000 kills as Trojans sweep Marshall
Troy volleyball senior Julia Brooks surpassed 1,000 career kills in the Trojans’ Friday sweep over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall. The Troy Trojans (10-8, 4-2) took the 3-0 sweep over the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-11, 1-4) after also picking up a 3-1 win on Thursday. In the Friday Sun Belt Conference match, Troy won all three sets 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18 to pick up a dominating conference win, a take the home series with Marshall.
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer ties Southern Miss
The Troy Trojans’ weekend of competition with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles came to a close on Sunday night with a 1-1 tie in a home soccer match. Over the weekend, Troy went 3-0-1 against Southern Miss with the football team picking up a win on Saturday and the volleyball team sweeping Southern Miss in two matches on Thursday and Friday. The soccer team, however, slugged it out for its third tie of the season and second Sun Belt Conference tie.
Troy Messenger
TJ Jackson making his mark as a pass rusher
Troy sophomore defensive end TJ Jackson has exploded in the 2022 season, becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Sun Belt Conference. Through six games, Jackson leads the entire Sun Belt in sacks (5.5) and tackles-for-loss (9.0) on the season. Jackson also ranks in the Top 10 in both categories in the entire country. He’s been a consistent force, as well, recording at least one tackle-for-loss and one sack in four of Troy’s first six games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
Troy Messenger
Seed swap at Brundidge library Saturday
All those who love to plant and grow flowers and vegetables are invited to come together at 9 a.m. Saturday on the front porch of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge to share and swap seeds, plants and/or bulbs. “And if you’ve got vegetables or flowers or anything else...
WSFA
I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Messenger
Local streets to be closed for Troy Homecoming activities
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the City of Troy will be celebrating Troy University’s Annual Homecoming weekend. During this weekend of festivities which include the Appreciation Parade downtown Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and the football game that afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Troy Police Department would like to encourage...
Troy Messenger
Scholarships support Troy nursing, education programs
For Judy and Robert Cary, things just keep coming back to Troy University. The couple’s 57-year marriage started here while they were students in the 1960s. The couple moved to Pensacola, Fla., where Robert worked in education and Judy worked as a nurse, but retirement brought them back to Troy, to a house just a few blocks from the campus.
Alabama deputy hospitalized following crash on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is recovering from injuries she sustained over the weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was working a crash scene on I-85. Alabama State Troopers report the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:32 a.m. Sunday and resulted in the hospitalization […]
WSFA
Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Sept. 11 homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Media reports in Tulsa, Okla., indicate Barnett was arrested as he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The installations and […]
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
wbtw.com
Laser light pointed toward Alabama helicopters
GENEVA COUNTY, A.L. (WDHN) — Geneva County officials say they have received calls from a person(s) shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices along. with state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb, was arrested outside...
Troy Messenger
Troy University Arboretum awarded $25K grant
Troy University’s arboretum has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s Charitable Giving Program. The grant comes to Troy for continued upgrades to the arboretum grounds. The arboretum encompasses more than seven miles of natural trails, over 500 identified plant species, a pond, an outdoor classroom and an indoor classroom on the campus of Troy University.
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Comments / 0