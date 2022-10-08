Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Region champ Trojans travel to Headland Friday
The Class 5A, Region 2 Champion Charles Henderson Trojans (6-1, 4-0) are back on the road this Friday for a region matchup with the Headland Rams (4-3, 2-2). Charles Henderson’s dominant 34-7 win over Eufaula last week clinched the Trojans’ first region championship since 2013, which just so happens to be the last time CHHS made it to a state championship game. It was Charles Henderson’s fifth ever region championship in school history.
Troy Messenger
Brooks surpasses 1,000 kills as Trojans sweep Marshall
Troy volleyball senior Julia Brooks surpassed 1,000 career kills in the Trojans’ Friday sweep over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall. The Troy Trojans (10-8, 4-2) took the 3-0 sweep over the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-11, 1-4) after also picking up a 3-1 win on Thursday. In the Friday Sun Belt Conference match, Troy won all three sets 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18 to pick up a dominating conference win, a take the home series with Marshall.
Troy Messenger
Sumrall gives injury updates
Troy Trojans football coach Jon Sumrall gave the media some injury updates at his weekly Monday press conference. Dothan native Jabre Barber, Troy’s leading receiver, went down with a leg injury against Southern Miss last week. Barber did not reenter the game following the injury and Sumrall said after the game that it looked like it could be a significant injury.
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer ties Southern Miss
The Troy Trojans’ weekend of competition with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles came to a close on Sunday night with a 1-1 tie in a home soccer match. Over the weekend, Troy went 3-0-1 against Southern Miss with the football team picking up a win on Saturday and the volleyball team sweeping Southern Miss in two matches on Thursday and Friday. The soccer team, however, slugged it out for its third tie of the season and second Sun Belt Conference tie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Montgomery Academy football team will have a game with Saint James School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Jefferson Davis High School football team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on October 10, 2022, 16:30:00.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders claps back at Alabama State coach
Things got a bit testy between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Things didn’t get off to a great start between the two when Sanders didn’t greet Robinson before the game last Saturday, a claim which Sanders said only happened because his team showed up late.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Five-Star '24 QB Julian Sayin sets visit to Bama, getting closer to a decision
Carlsbad (Calif.) signal caller Julian Sayin has locked in a game day visit to Alabama and could be getting closer to making a decision.
RELATED PEOPLE
Troy Messenger
Local streets to be closed for Troy Homecoming activities
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the City of Troy will be celebrating Troy University’s Annual Homecoming weekend. During this weekend of festivities which include the Appreciation Parade downtown Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and the football game that afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Troy Police Department would like to encourage...
Andalusia Star News
Stetson Heath Wiggins and Mallie Ruth Wiggins
Caleb and Callie Wiggins of Andalusia announce the birth of their twins, Stetson Heath Wiggins and Mallie Ruth Wiggins. They were born on Sept. 20, 2022, at Andalusia Health. Stetson Heath weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Mallie Ruth weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Troy Messenger
Scholarships support Troy nursing, education programs
For Judy and Robert Cary, things just keep coming back to Troy University. The couple’s 57-year marriage started here while they were students in the 1960s. The couple moved to Pensacola, Fla., where Robert worked in education and Judy worked as a nurse, but retirement brought them back to Troy, to a house just a few blocks from the campus.
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama deputy hospitalized following crash on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is recovering from injuries she sustained over the weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was working a crash scene on I-85. Alabama State Troopers report the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:32 a.m. Sunday and resulted in the hospitalization […]
WSFA
I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch Nick Saban Draw Up Alabama's Defense On Last Night's Final Play
With Texas A&m down 24-20 at the 2-yard line, the Aggies had one final chance to score a game-winning touchdown. Here's Nick Saban drawing up how Alabama defended them...
Troy Messenger
Troy University Arboretum awarded $25K grant
Troy University’s arboretum has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s Charitable Giving Program. The grant comes to Troy for continued upgrades to the arboretum grounds. The arboretum encompasses more than seven miles of natural trails, over 500 identified plant species, a pond, an outdoor classroom and an indoor classroom on the campus of Troy University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troy Messenger
Seed swap at Brundidge library Saturday
All those who love to plant and grow flowers and vegetables are invited to come together at 9 a.m. Saturday on the front porch of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge to share and swap seeds, plants and/or bulbs. “And if you’ve got vegetables or flowers or anything else...
WSFA
Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Sept. 11 homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Media reports in Tulsa, Okla., indicate Barnett was arrested as he was...
wtvy.com
Talking the Boll Weevil Fall Festival
Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. Natalie Bradley talks with NEWS 4 about Dancing for Scholarships - ESCC Foundation Scholarship Fundraising event. Little Miss National Peanut Pageant contestants 2022-2023. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM UTC. NEWS 4's Caroline Gerhart...
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The installations and facilities […]
Comments / 0