Pike County, AL

Troy Messenger

Region champ Trojans travel to Headland Friday

The Class 5A, Region 2 Champion Charles Henderson Trojans (6-1, 4-0) are back on the road this Friday for a region matchup with the Headland Rams (4-3, 2-2). Charles Henderson’s dominant 34-7 win over Eufaula last week clinched the Trojans’ first region championship since 2013, which just so happens to be the last time CHHS made it to a state championship game. It was Charles Henderson’s fifth ever region championship in school history.
Troy Messenger

Brooks surpasses 1,000 kills as Trojans sweep Marshall

Troy volleyball senior Julia Brooks surpassed 1,000 career kills in the Trojans’ Friday sweep over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall. The Troy Trojans (10-8, 4-2) took the 3-0 sweep over the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-11, 1-4) after also picking up a 3-1 win on Thursday. In the Friday Sun Belt Conference match, Troy won all three sets 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18 to pick up a dominating conference win, a take the home series with Marshall.
Troy Messenger

Sumrall gives injury updates

Troy Trojans football coach Jon Sumrall gave the media some injury updates at his weekly Monday press conference. Dothan native Jabre Barber, Troy’s leading receiver, went down with a leg injury against Southern Miss last week. Barber did not reenter the game following the injury and Sumrall said after the game that it looked like it could be a significant injury.
Troy Messenger

Troy soccer ties Southern Miss

The Troy Trojans’ weekend of competition with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles came to a close on Sunday night with a 1-1 tie in a home soccer match. Over the weekend, Troy went 3-0-1 against Southern Miss with the football team picking up a win on Saturday and the volleyball team sweeping Southern Miss in two matches on Thursday and Friday. The soccer team, however, slugged it out for its third tie of the season and second Sun Belt Conference tie.
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders claps back at Alabama State coach

Things got a bit testy between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Things didn’t get off to a great start between the two when Sanders didn’t greet Robinson before the game last Saturday, a claim which Sanders said only happened because his team showed up late.
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Troy Messenger

Local streets to be closed for Troy Homecoming activities

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the City of Troy will be celebrating Troy University’s Annual Homecoming weekend. During this weekend of festivities which include the Appreciation Parade downtown Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and the football game that afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Troy Police Department would like to encourage...
Andalusia Star News

Stetson Heath Wiggins and Mallie Ruth Wiggins

Caleb and Callie Wiggins of Andalusia announce the birth of their twins, Stetson Heath Wiggins and Mallie Ruth Wiggins. They were born on Sept. 20, 2022, at Andalusia Health. Stetson Heath weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Mallie Ruth weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Troy Messenger

Scholarships support Troy nursing, education programs

For Judy and Robert Cary, things just keep coming back to Troy University. The couple’s 57-year marriage started here while they were students in the 1960s. The couple moved to Pensacola, Fla., where Robert worked in education and Judy worked as a nurse, but retirement brought them back to Troy, to a house just a few blocks from the campus.
CBS 42

Alabama deputy hospitalized following crash on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is recovering from injuries she sustained over the weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was working a crash scene on I-85. Alabama State Troopers report the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:32 a.m. Sunday and resulted in the hospitalization […]
WSFA

I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
Troy Messenger

Troy University Arboretum awarded $25K grant

Troy University’s arboretum has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s Charitable Giving Program. The grant comes to Troy for continued upgrades to the arboretum grounds. The arboretum encompasses more than seven miles of natural trails, over 500 identified plant species, a pond, an outdoor classroom and an indoor classroom on the campus of Troy University.
Troy Messenger

Seed swap at Brundidge library Saturday

All those who love to plant and grow flowers and vegetables are invited to come together at 9 a.m. Saturday on the front porch of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge to share and swap seeds, plants and/or bulbs. “And if you’ve got vegetables or flowers or anything else...
WSFA

Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Sept. 11 homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Media reports in Tulsa, Okla., indicate Barnett was arrested as he was...
wtvy.com

Talking the Boll Weevil Fall Festival

Whether they choose Aplin Farms, or CornDodgers Farm, they’ll find both pumpkins and activities. Natalie Bradley talks with NEWS 4 about Dancing for Scholarships - ESCC Foundation Scholarship Fundraising event. Little Miss National Peanut Pageant contestants 2022-2023. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM UTC. NEWS 4's Caroline Gerhart...
WKRG News 5

Fort Rucker name change approved

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The installations and facilities […]
