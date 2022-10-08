ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Update Live, Patch Notes Released

The Nintendo Switch hardware has been updated to version 15.0.0. The system update is a fairly small one in the grand scheme of things, adding some minor changes to the system's Bluetooth Audio options and the Nintendo Switch Online app. The location of the Bluetooth option has been moved, while the update now allows users to take screen captures in the Nintendo Switch Online app. The new software version also includes the usual stability improvements, though Nintendo has not offered anything more specific than that. Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below.
GAMINGbible

GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion

Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Reveals Rick's Portal Gun Could Be More Advanced

Rick and Morty has been playing around with Rick's version of the multiverse through the first half of the sixth season so far, and the newest episode twisted that even more by revealing that Rick's portal gun could actually work much better than it already does! One of the big shake ups to the sixth season of the series was Rick being unable to use the portal gun, and even refusing to fix it over the course of the following episodes. But that all changed with the newest episode as he not only fixed it, but fans were teased about something even better.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
ComicBook

Take-Two CEO Endorses Xbox Activision Purchase

Xbox's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard has yet to get final approval, and there are a lot of strong opinions about it throughout the video game industry. In a new interview with Yahoo, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke in favor of the deal. Zelnick told the outlet that he believes that the acquisition won't have a negative impact on Take-Two, or on competition throughout the video game industry. The crux of Zelnick's argument is that good games will continue to draw in audiences regardless of what Microsoft does.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release

A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.
HappyGamer

However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4

Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
GAMINGbible

GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world

Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #479 Is an Average Puzzle

Today's Wordle isn't too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer. For...
ComicBook

PS5 Gets Great News for Future Availability

PlayStation fans who are still looking to buy Sony's PS5 console have today received great news about the video game hardware. Since releasing at the end of 2020, the PS5 has been extremely hard to come by. Nearly two years after launch, the PS5 still doesn't appear on the shelves of most retail stores, which means that the only way to buy the console is to do so the moment a restock happens online. Fortunately, if recent trends are any indication, it sounds like this might not continue to be true moving forward.
notebookcheck.net

Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes

In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
NME

‘The Axis Unseen’ promises to be “five times bigger than ‘Skyrim’”

The Axis Unseen, an upcoming horror hunting sim from a former developer at Bethesda, promises to be “five times bigger than Skyrim.”. That’s according to the game’s developer, Nate Purkeypile, speaking to PCGamesN. Purkeypile left Bethesda in 2021, after a 14-year stint at the company as an artist, with experience working on multiple Fallout Games, Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield.
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Gains Over Half a Million Players After Release

The first wave of October's Xbox Game Pass games started releasing this week, and for one of those games, those subscribed to the Xbox program have already ushered in a significant wave of new players. Torn Banner Studios indicated as much this week by confirming that the medieval multiplayer game Chivalry 2 had gained over 500,000 new players after its Xbox Game Pass arrival. Considering how the game supports crossplay across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, that's good news not just for Xbox but for the game's community overall.
