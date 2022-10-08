Read full article on original website
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 blasted over unfair account restrictions
Like Overwatch 2, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is also asking its players to verify their accounts with a phone number. Pretty pedestrian stuff, in this day and age, but the requirement doesn't accept phone numbers on a prepaid or VOIP contract. This feature was rinsed into oblivion by...
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Update Live, Patch Notes Released
The Nintendo Switch hardware has been updated to version 15.0.0. The system update is a fairly small one in the grand scheme of things, adding some minor changes to the system's Bluetooth Audio options and the Nintendo Switch Online app. The location of the Bluetooth option has been moved, while the update now allows users to take screen captures in the Nintendo Switch Online app. The new software version also includes the usual stability improvements, though Nintendo has not offered anything more specific than that. Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below.
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Reveals Rick's Portal Gun Could Be More Advanced
Rick and Morty has been playing around with Rick's version of the multiverse through the first half of the sixth season so far, and the newest episode twisted that even more by revealing that Rick's portal gun could actually work much better than it already does! One of the big shake ups to the sixth season of the series was Rick being unable to use the portal gun, and even refusing to fix it over the course of the following episodes. But that all changed with the newest episode as he not only fixed it, but fans were teased about something even better.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
ComicBook
Take-Two CEO Endorses Xbox Activision Purchase
Xbox's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard has yet to get final approval, and there are a lot of strong opinions about it throughout the video game industry. In a new interview with Yahoo, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke in favor of the deal. Zelnick told the outlet that he believes that the acquisition won't have a negative impact on Take-Two, or on competition throughout the video game industry. The crux of Zelnick's argument is that good games will continue to draw in audiences regardless of what Microsoft does.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release
A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world
Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #479 Is an Average Puzzle
Today's Wordle isn't too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer. For...
ComicBook
PS5 Gets Great News for Future Availability
PlayStation fans who are still looking to buy Sony's PS5 console have today received great news about the video game hardware. Since releasing at the end of 2020, the PS5 has been extremely hard to come by. Nearly two years after launch, the PS5 still doesn't appear on the shelves of most retail stores, which means that the only way to buy the console is to do so the moment a restock happens online. Fortunately, if recent trends are any indication, it sounds like this might not continue to be true moving forward.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
NME
‘The Axis Unseen’ promises to be “five times bigger than ‘Skyrim’”
The Axis Unseen, an upcoming horror hunting sim from a former developer at Bethesda, promises to be “five times bigger than Skyrim.”. That’s according to the game’s developer, Nate Purkeypile, speaking to PCGamesN. Purkeypile left Bethesda in 2021, after a 14-year stint at the company as an artist, with experience working on multiple Fallout Games, Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield.
Game on with an Exclusive Deal on Xbox Live Gold Ahead of Prime Day
This special bundle includes Xbox Live Gold and game development training.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Gains Over Half a Million Players After Release
The first wave of October's Xbox Game Pass games started releasing this week, and for one of those games, those subscribed to the Xbox program have already ushered in a significant wave of new players. Torn Banner Studios indicated as much this week by confirming that the medieval multiplayer game Chivalry 2 had gained over 500,000 new players after its Xbox Game Pass arrival. Considering how the game supports crossplay across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, that's good news not just for Xbox but for the game's community overall.
Science has found 'the scariest horror game of all time'
Which horror game is the scariest? That answer would depend on a number of things - what phobias you have, what your tolerance is for scares, which types of games you like and dislike to play... Well, chuck all of that out of the window. A scientific study has discovered...
