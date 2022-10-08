Rick and Morty has been playing around with Rick's version of the multiverse through the first half of the sixth season so far, and the newest episode twisted that even more by revealing that Rick's portal gun could actually work much better than it already does! One of the big shake ups to the sixth season of the series was Rick being unable to use the portal gun, and even refusing to fix it over the course of the following episodes. But that all changed with the newest episode as he not only fixed it, but fans were teased about something even better.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO