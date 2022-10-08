Read full article on original website
Kingsport city staff highlighting supereating goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The cast of characters, though, aren’t even human. They are goats -superstar goats.
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Introducing Spring Street Sandwich Company & Bar
Amy takes us for a visit to this brand new restaurant and bar located in downtown Johnson City!
Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library
Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
Who’s Building That: Johnson City new housing starts keep climbing
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most traveled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County
Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City
Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site holds Fall Harvest Festival
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perfect Autumn weather and beautiful fall colors greeted people at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site’s Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday. Attendees could try their hand at helping make their own apple cider, apple butter and several different crafts to take home. All around the festival people were dressed in […]
Science Hill, Greeneville, C-D favored in district tourneys
It’s postseason time for girls soccer, and district tournament action is in full force this week. Teams face elimination battles Monday and Tuesday with championship matches scheduled for each of the three classifications Thursday.
Johnson City Commission establishes Beer Board, approves new site plan for Sevier Center replacement
It was an almost comical affair at Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting as Mayor Joe Wise repeated the same two questions for nearly half an hour. “Have you read the rules and regulations concerning the sale of alcohol inside the city of Johnson City? And do you agree to abide by them?” he asked.
Science Hill boys, D-B girls post fourth-place finishes at state tournament
SEVIERVILLE — The Science Hill boys team and the Dobyns-Bennett girls posted fourth-place finishes at the TSSAA Class AA golf championships at Sevierville Golf Club. Collierville shot even par on day two to overtake Page and post a 583-587 win for the boys title. Science Hill was 27 strokes behind the champions with a two-day total of 612. Jackson Herrington from Dickson County shot a 6-under 138 to win by four strokes over Tyler Williamson from Greenbrier.
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee from Sullivan East High School.
Unicoi County Apple Festival
The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival saw a successful final day on Saturday. Over 100,000 people and 350 vendors came to downtown Erwin for the county’s biggest annual festival.
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT– A local church in Kingsport hosted its fifth annual inurnment service to honor and remember unclaimed individuals who have passed away. The event started with a processional from Shades of Grace to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery on October 8.
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
Ballad Wellness Center member turns 100 years old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Nassar Shahbazi, also known as Doc, had a special celebration thrown for him on behalf of Ballad Health’s Wellness Center. Friends, family and team members at the Wellness Center gathered with cake, gifts and well-wishes for Doc, who shared a little wisdom with everyone. “A good part of my […]
