Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
foxbangor.com
Orono rolls over Mustangs in 63-6 victory
ORONO – It was all Red Riots on Friday night, as Orono poured in 63 on their way to a big victory over St. John Valley. The Red Riots scored on the opening kickoff, and the offense would keep their foot on the pedal the rest of the way. They rebound off of two straight losses, and improve to 3-3 on the year, heading to Mattanawcook/PVHS/Lee next week to close out the schedule.
foxbangor.com
Sports Blitz Week 6: Play of the Night
BUCKSPORT – Bucksport’s Kamryn Webber is the winner of the Sports Blitz Week 6 Play of the Night. In the second quarter, Webber followed his blockers and broke free for a long, 56-yard touchdown run. It was part of a multi-touchdown night for Webber, helping his squad to a 70-26 win over Mt. View.
Frost breaks records on the way to blowout over Brewer
Friday night inside Dafford Smith Stadium started with literal fireworks, but the best fireworks would come later as Fairview rolled over Brewer 55-13 in what would prove to be a historic night, while clinching a home advantage in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs. Coming into the game, junior...
foxbangor.com
Black Bears battle back for 4-3 win over California
ORONO – It was back and forth all afternoon, but when the final buzzer rang, Maine was on top of California 4-3 in a rematch of the 2021 America East semifinal. The Black Bears quickly opened up scoring, with Chloe Walton pushing a goal through in the first minute of the game. California would answer quickly, with two goals to take a lead, before Poppy Lambert would tie it late in the first quarter off of a penalty shot.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
WPFO
Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham
WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
Who Goes to Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland, Maine, at 8 in the Morning?
The historic, iconic, and slightly creepy Bubba’s Sulky Lounge has been causing dancing fever in Portland since 1961. The two light-up dance floors and themed dance party nights bring folks of all ages to the local joint on Portland Street to tear it up on the weekends. If you’re...
“The Tater Report” Is A Portland, Maine Treasure
The best thing on the internet coming out of Maine right now could very well be "The Tater Report." This incredible social feed is the genius of the Portland Parks and Recreation Department and a man named TATER. Tater is Keith Forest, a Parks and Rec employee who has worked for the city for 20 years. His Tater Report videos have been viewed by thousands around the world!
wabi.tv
Hidden gem in Monson takes fine cuisine to the next level
MONSON, Maine (WABI) - A hidden gem in Monson been discovered right under our nose. Marilou Ranta, known as Lulu, is taking fine cuisine to the next level. Photojournalist Mark Rediker stopped by The Quarry see what’s cooking.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
WMTW
Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
Wardens Locate Missing 90-Year-Old Man in Woods of Western Maine
In the early hours Saturday, Game Wardens located a missing 90-year-old man who had become lost in the woods after a day of hunting for artifacts in western Maine. Officials say James Thomas of Mexico, Maine had left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County "to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements." When he didn’t return Friday evening, his family drove to the area and saw that his truck was still at his camp but his ATV was missing.
NECN
Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion
The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater says Luke Combs show refunds are on the way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, Luke Combs played his second sold out show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. But after a great show the night before, Combs said he had to cut his set short due to throat issues and everyone would be refunded. If...
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From Library
The book "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed from another Maine school district library. Regional School Unit 40 (RSU 40) serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington with 7 schools in the district. The request is to remove the book from the school library at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape
If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
