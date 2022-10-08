Tennis Roundup: League champion Gryphons finish perfect regular season

Rocky Mount High School’s girls tennis team completed a perfect regular season with an 8-0 victory over Northern Nash at home on Thursday.

The Gryphons finished with another Big East 2A/3A Conference regular-season title in hand (14-0) and emerged 14-0 overall.

Northern Nash emerged 6-7 in the conference and 6-9 overall.

In singles, No. 1 McKinley Battle defeated Francesca Miller 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Maddie Girouard eased past Taylor McIntyre 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Lynzie Richardson defeated Lauren Milligan 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 Jillian Schrimper got past Pearl Zhuang 6-3, 6-2 and No. 5 Chandler Logan defeated Natalie Romero 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Rocky Mount’s No. 1 team of Battle and Girouard defeated Miller and McIntyre 8-0; the No. 2 pairing of Richardson and Logan edged Milligan and Zhuang 8-6 and the No. 3 duo of Schrimper and Ramey stopped Romero and Sophia Barton 8-0.

SWE 6, West Craven 0

The Cougars swept the six singles matches in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference victory at home against West Craven on Thursday.

No. 1 Mackenzie Rogers defeated Marilyn St. Clair 6-1; No. 2 Ashelyne Lynch shut out Temar Bryant 6-0; No. 3 Malena Chapman defeated Emmalee Chandler 6-1; No. 4 Timira Mayo stopped Le’iah Bivens 6-1; No. 5 Karen Suhum slipped past Miracle Wooten 6-3 and No. 6 Zaniyha Edmundson defeated Rosalyn Lopez-Gomez 6-3.

SouthWest Edgecombe improved to 4-8 in the EPC and 5-10 overall, while West Craven remained winless (0-12, 0-12).

Nash Central 6, Roanoke Rapids 3

Nash Central split four singles matches that went to third-set tiebreakers and took two of the three doubles events en route to a Big East 2A/3A Conference triumph over Roanoke Rapids on Thursday.

In singles, No. 1 Alexis Hedgepeth defeated Reagan Mitchell (5-5, retired); No. 4 Lydia Hill overcame Savannah Medlin 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; No. 5 Oriana Battle defeated Laura Pridgen 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 and No. 6 Gracie Miller edged Ivy Wells 7-5, 6-1.

Roanoke Rapids’ singles wins came from No. 2 Emma Snead (6-4, 0-6, 10-3 over Addison Roughton) and No. 3 Kara Baird (6-7, 6-3, 10-6).

In doubles, the Bulldogs’ No. 2 team of Hedgepeth and Battle won 8-1 over Medlin and Natalie Baker 8-1 and the No. 3 duo of Hill and Miller defeated Pridgen and Wells 8-1.

Roanoke Rapids won at No. 1 doubles as Snead and Baird edged Roughton and Nyla Barnes 8-6.

Nash Central improved to 9-4 in the conference and 9-4 overall. Roanoke Rapids dropped to 8-6 in the league and 10-6 overall.

Southern Nash 6, Franklinton 0

The Ladybirds closed out the regular season 12-2 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 14-2 overall by shutting out Franklinton on the road in the league finale on Thursday.