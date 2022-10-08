ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Tennis Roundup: League champion Gryphons finish perfect regular season

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Prngg_0iQwMEZ500

Rocky Mount High School’s girls tennis team completed a perfect regular season with an 8-0 victory over Northern Nash at home on Thursday.

The Gryphons finished with another Big East 2A/3A Conference regular-season title in hand (14-0) and emerged 14-0 overall.

Northern Nash emerged 6-7 in the conference and 6-9 overall.

In singles, No. 1 McKinley Battle defeated Francesca Miller 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Maddie Girouard eased past Taylor McIntyre 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Lynzie Richardson defeated Lauren Milligan 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 Jillian Schrimper got past Pearl Zhuang 6-3, 6-2 and No. 5 Chandler Logan defeated Natalie Romero 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Rocky Mount’s No. 1 team of Battle and Girouard defeated Miller and McIntyre 8-0; the No. 2 pairing of Richardson and Logan edged Milligan and Zhuang 8-6 and the No. 3 duo of Schrimper and Ramey stopped Romero and Sophia Barton 8-0.

SWE 6, West Craven 0

The Cougars swept the six singles matches in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference victory at home against West Craven on Thursday.

No. 1 Mackenzie Rogers defeated Marilyn St. Clair 6-1; No. 2 Ashelyne Lynch shut out Temar Bryant 6-0; No. 3 Malena Chapman defeated Emmalee Chandler 6-1; No. 4 Timira Mayo stopped Le’iah Bivens 6-1; No. 5 Karen Suhum slipped past Miracle Wooten 6-3 and No. 6 Zaniyha Edmundson defeated Rosalyn Lopez-Gomez 6-3.

SouthWest Edgecombe improved to 4-8 in the EPC and 5-10 overall, while West Craven remained winless (0-12, 0-12).

Nash Central 6, Roanoke Rapids 3

Nash Central split four singles matches that went to third-set tiebreakers and took two of the three doubles events en route to a Big East 2A/3A Conference triumph over Roanoke Rapids on Thursday.

In singles, No. 1 Alexis Hedgepeth defeated Reagan Mitchell (5-5, retired); No. 4 Lydia Hill overcame Savannah Medlin 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; No. 5 Oriana Battle defeated Laura Pridgen 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 and No. 6 Gracie Miller edged Ivy Wells 7-5, 6-1.

Roanoke Rapids’ singles wins came from No. 2 Emma Snead (6-4, 0-6, 10-3 over Addison Roughton) and No. 3 Kara Baird (6-7, 6-3, 10-6).

In doubles, the Bulldogs’ No. 2 team of Hedgepeth and Battle won 8-1 over Medlin and Natalie Baker 8-1 and the No. 3 duo of Hill and Miller defeated Pridgen and Wells 8-1.

Roanoke Rapids won at No. 1 doubles as Snead and Baird edged Roughton and Nyla Barnes 8-6.

Nash Central improved to 9-4 in the conference and 9-4 overall. Roanoke Rapids dropped to 8-6 in the league and 10-6 overall.

Southern Nash 6, Franklinton 0

The Ladybirds closed out the regular season 12-2 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 14-2 overall by shutting out Franklinton on the road in the league finale on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

SETH EFFRON: Rocky Mount High School class of '70 - Making history by just showing up wasn't easy

EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting Company. For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life – just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done – it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Teen shot following Greenville high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Franklinton, NC
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Annual display in Greenville honors local heroes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A display in Greenville that happens annually pays honor to our local heroes. The Greenville Rotary Club is holding its fifth annual Field of Heroes at Town Common. Saturday’s ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and included speakers such as City Councilwoman Monica Daniel and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Rocky Mount High School#Francesca#West Craven#Epc
WITN

Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting

Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Deputies searching for missing Edgecombe Co. woman

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Edgecombe County are searching for a missing woman they say has been missing since Tuesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Tyasia Cherry is possibly with a Black man with long dreadlocks with green tips and may be riding in a white Ford Escape SUV with a loud exhaust.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Goldsboro, NC USA

I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
PITT COUNTY, NC
People

North Carolina State Fair's 40 New Foods Include Rattlesnake Corn Dog and Pickle Pizza

The lineup features a slew of out-of-the-box dishes for fairgoers to try This year's North Carolina State Fair is slated to serve up some unexpected dishes. The event, which takes place in Raleigh from Oct. 13 to 23, includes an array of fried food classics with a twist. One of the most jaw-dropping additions is the Rattlesnake Corn Dog, which consists of battered rattlesnake sausage on a stick, per the release. The deep fried creation is topped with avocado sauce. The vendor dishing out the out-of-the-box offering, The...
RALEIGH, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy