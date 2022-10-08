ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year's November quandary: the Next Gen car

By By Al Pearce
 2 days ago

Every year about this time, NASCAR’s media and PR staffs confront their annual November quandary concerning their season-ending weekend. There’s a new angle this year to muddle up their plans.

As you may have guessed, that angle is the controversial Next Gen car.

Background: Since 2014 the Cup Series champion has been the highest-finisher among the four finalists in the season-ending Championship Playoffs race. For six years it was the annual mid-November race at Homestead. The champions were (in order) Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Busch again.

The championship race was moved to Phoenix in 2020, when Chase Elliott won the title. Last year — in a remarkable comeback story for the ages — Kyle Larson hoisted the Cup trophy about a year after ending his NASCAR-imposed banishment for his racist remark during an online race.

Against all odds, those drivers won the championship by also winning the final race. That made it easy for NASCAR’s media and PR staffs to conduct a single post-race celebration instead of one for the race winner and another for the champion. (Remember, the champion doesn’t have to win the race; he simply has to beat the other three championship contenders, regardless of where they finish overall).

It hasn’t happened yet — champions are 8-for-8 in the season-ending race — but that can’t last forever. Officials certainly have planned for a two-driver Victory Lane, although nobody knows how it’ll work. Do they celebrate the race winner first or the champion? Does the champion wait patiently while the race winner gets his time in the spotlight? What if there’s a last-lap incident that clearly affects the race and the championship? Do we all wait for repeated TV replays before officials decide what to do?

The Next Gen car has a role in all this uncertainty.

Remember that photo finish featuring two career winless drivers (Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe) in the Daytona 500? Or when another winless driver (Ross Chastain) won twice within weeks in the spring? Or when winless Daniel Suarez and Tyler Reddick won within two weeks of each other in the summer? NASCAR was quick to credit the Next Gen car for those five first-time winners. It was, after all, suddenly a “level playing field” and all that.

Thanks to the Next Gen car bringing parity to the sport (according to NASCAR), a record-tying 19 different winners have driven into Victory Lane through 31 races. Perhaps surprisingly, former champions Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski are not among them. Neither are Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Ricky Stenhouse and Michael McDowell. But with the tour going to the quirky Charlotte Roval this weekend, a 20th winner (Blaney or Truex Jr.?) is within reach.

But instead of a happy, smiley-faced, positive ride through the rest of the season, the NASCAR/Next Gen honeymoon appears over. After about a half-season of mostly sunshine and roses, drivers suddenly are sick and tired and maybe even somewhat afraid of their new piece. They want it redesigned NOW!! but understand that nothing much will change before next season. In many ways, the sport’s primary focus of late has been not on the increased competition and the championship battle, but on the unhappiness with the Next Gen car.

Drivers and engineers say it’s too rigid, especially in rear-end collisions. They say “routine” crashes are beating them up unlike ever before. They wonder why high-impact energy that once was dissipated throughout the chassis suddenly is getting to the cockpit.

Alex Bowman recently said a single-car, rear-end crash at Texas was the hardest hit of his career. He finished the race, but was grounded at Talladega and CMS with concussion-like symptoms. He’s fallen from championship consideration, so Hendrick Motorsports might park him for the rest of the season. Kurt Busch remains sidelined with concussion-like symptoms after he backed into the wall at Pocono in July. Neither crash looked all that severe.

Denny Hamlin and former champions Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Logano and Keselowski have called for a redesign. Hamlin recently said NASCAR heard their concerns during the years of development but pushed forward because (he said) they absolutely had to have it ready for this season. NASCAR says it’s working on solutions to drivers’ complaints, but it can do only so much this late in the season.

Regardless of whether the Phoenix race winner is a Championship 4 driver or whether NASCAR finally has two Victory Lane celebrations, the ongoing controversy and public comments about the Next Gen car likely will upstage everything else. And that’s not good.

Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports, from go-karts to Formula One and everything in between. He worked briefly as a young Evening Telegram intern before becoming a full-time racing writer in 1969. He’s the stock car editor for www.autoweek.com. He’ll be here on Saturdays with insight, history, opinions, news, questions and critiques about motorsports. He’s in Newport News, Va., at omanoran123@gmail.com.

