Rocky Mount, NC

Sports Roundup: Northern Nash soccer tops Gryphons

 2 days ago

The Northern Nash boys soccer team outscored Rocky Mount 4-2 in the second half to secure a 6-3 Big East 2A/3A Conference victory at home on Thursday night.

Adam McCarthy and Aaron Gomez each tallied a pair of goals for the Knights, who improved to 5-3 in league play and 6-3-1 overall. McCarthy also added an assist.

Jonathan Page added a goal while Tambe Mboumien had a goal and two assists and Brennan Lee notched an assist for Northern Nash.

Carson Richardson earned the win in goal for the Knights after making seven saves in 80 minutes.

Jafeth Cardenas, Griffin Perry and Harrison Janke each had a goal for the Gryphons (2-5-1 Big East, 4-9-3 overall). Noah Martinez made 17 saves in his 80-minute goalkeeping stint.

Northern had 24 shots and held the advantage in corner kicks (7-1).

JV FOOTBALL

Tarboro 44, Northeastern 20

The Vikings ran for 366 yards and limited Northeastern to 227 total yards in a nonconference victory on Thursday night.

Jhalen McNair scored on a 49-yard run and Caiden Everette ran in the conversion for an 8-0 Tarboro lead in the first quarter.

After the Eagles tied it, Everette scored on a 61-yard run and McNair added the conversion run for a 16-8 Vikings advantage.

A 15-yard run by Everette, a 24-yard run by Cam’Ron Harper and a Brandon Jones conversion run made it 30-14 at halftime.

Northeastern cut it to 30-20 in the third stanza but Traboro finished off the Eagles with a pair of fourth-quarter scores: a one-yard run from Harper and a 12-yard run by Amauri McNeil (with another Jones conversion).

McNair finished with 115 yards rushing while Everette added 96 and Harper 63 in the victory.

Northeastern finished with 135 yards rushing and 92 yards passing.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

JP II 55, FCS 13

John Paul II Catholic used a 28-point first quarter and a 47-point first half to defeat Faith Christian School in a Big Eight 8-Man football game Thursday night in Rocky Mount.

The Saints (3-0 conference, 7-0 overall) led 28-6 after the first quarter and 47-13 at halftime.

The Patriots, who played without several starters due to injuries, emerged 0-3 in the league and 4-3 overall.

Thomas Suggs was 26 of 42 passing for 234 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for FCS. He also added 33 yards and a TD on 10 carries rushing.

Sugg’s top targets were Garrett Lewis (nine receptions, 48 yards), Nick Parker (12 catches, 112 yards) and Michael Grant (five catches, 74 yards, TD). Parker added 36 yards rushing on two carries.

Carter Boswell and Josh Parker led the Patriot defense with nine and eight tackles, respectively.

