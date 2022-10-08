Eagles-Patriots, Part 2: RMA spikers, soccer win; FCS tennis victorious

The volleyball, girls tennis and boys soccer teams from Faith Christian School and Rocky Mount Academy met on the courts and the pitch on Thursday to wrap up their regular-season series.

The Eagles recognized seniors in all three sports prior to their events and won in volleyball and soccer while the Patriots were victorious in tennis.

VOLLEYBALL

RMA 3, FCS 0

After a spirited effort by both teams in the first set, Rocky Mount Academy pulled away and won the second and third sets to complete a 25-18, 25-8, 25-13 Carolina Independent 1A/2A.

Conference victory to sweep the season series.

The Eagles finished the regular season 23-1 overall and improved to 7-0 in the conference with one match left against Kerr-Vance Academy (4-3, 10-14), while the Patriots ended up 9-10 overall and 4-4 in league play. FCS ended the conference season with a four-match losing skid but still has matches against Wilson Christian Academy (Oct. 11) and John Paul II Catholic (Oct. 13).

In Thursday’s match, FCS and RMA engaged in several long points in the first set as players on both teams were solid in serving, attacking and serve-receive.

RMA led 14-13 and then reeled off 11 of the final 16 points to take the set. They took control in the second and third sets to finish the sweep.

Eagle senior Mackenzie Davis finished with 14 kills while Berkley Miller added 10 as well as one block and Ella Gray Corey and McKenna Rogers provided six kills each.

Libero Alex Gardner led RMA with six digs while Davis and Corey added three each.

For the season, Davis led the Eagles with 3.6 kills per set, a 0.473 hitting percentage, total blocks (49), serving aces (70) and kills (271) and was second on her team in digs (66). Gardner led the team in digs per set (two) and total digs (73), while Miller finished with an average of 2.1 kills per set and ended up second in kills with 76.

Rogers was third in kills (60) and serving aces (27) while Corey was second in serving aces (45) and third in digs (32).

Several players from FCS and RMA are in the top 10 of several statistical categories as the regular season winds down.

Davis is first in kills, followed by Emma Cate Griffin of FCS in third (136) and Miller in fifth (76).

In aces, Davis leads with 70, FCS’s Addison Pearce is second (68), Griffin is sixth (47), Corey is seventh (45), Faith’s Karly Hudkins is eighth (43) and Faith’s Heidi Stewart is 10th (37).

Davis is third in blocks (49) and Griffin is fifth (24).

In digs, Faith has five players in the top 10: Sidney Langley third (142), Pearce seventh (120), Griffin eighth (119), Abby Vann ninth (48) and Stewart 10th (45).

TENNIS

FCS 7, RMA 2

Faith Christian School wrapped up a stellar regular season on Thursday by sweeping the regular-season series with Rocky Mount Academy on the Eagles’ home courts.

The Patriots finished 6-0 in conference play and 15-1 overall.

“We are happy to get a good win over a well-coached RMA team,” said FCS head coach Barry Nethercutt. “We played very good singles today, especially Molly Ess and Abbi Hooks. The girls worked hard all summer for this season and its definitely helped them win Faith Christian’s first girls tennis conference championship in school history. We hope to keep everyone healthy and make a good run in the playoffs.”

The match started with doubles, which is where the Eagles (6-10 overall) picked up one of their wins. The No. 3 pairing of Katie Kos and Charlotte Ross handed the FCS team of Abbie Hooks and Avery Clark a 9-7 loss.

Faith Christian took a 2-1 lead after doubles when its No. 1 duo of Molly Ess and Anna Wilson defeated Anna Everette and Elizabeth Paszek 8-3 and the No. 2 team of Olivia Pannell and Molly Morningstar defeated Mari Robin Tharin and Emma Everette 8-1.

The other win for RMA came at No. 6 singles, where McKenna Rowe defeated Avery Clark 6-4, 6-2.

Faith Christian won the remaining singles events, as No. 1 Pannell defeated Anna Everette 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Ess stopped Tharin 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Hooks shut out Paszek 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Wilson got past Kos 6-3, 6-3 and No. 5 Morningstar took a 6-4, 6-1 decision over Emma Everette.

SOCCER

RMA 3, FCS 0

The Eagles finished the regular season 6-10 overall by shutting out the Patriots at home to claim the Carolina Independent 1A/2A Conference championship with a record of 5-0.

Holden Haggerty, Carter Ingram (off an assist from Colin Agan) and Henry Smith (off an assist from Thomas Honey) scored the goals for the Eagles.

Honey was joined on the RMA defense by Collin Baker and Gavin Bauer, who proved tremendous the whole match in keeping the Patriots at bay. Mark Weaver notched another shutout.

Faith Christian finished the regular season 4-2 in conference play and 4-11 overall.