Volleyball Roundup: Rocky Mount needs five sets to beat Ladybirds

Rocky Mount’s varsity volleyball team emerged the winner over Southern Nash in five tight sets on Thursday. The Gryphons were victorious 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13.

Addison Brumfield led the Ladybirds with nine kills and four blocks. Macy Strickland had seven kills, Natalie Price had five kills, Tabatha Tomaszewski had three kills and 20 blocks, Carlee Beckham had three kills and Anna Dickinson had three kills. Jermia Walker added three aces from the service line.

Franklinton 3, Northern Nash 0

The Red Rams maintained their spot at the top of the Big East 2A/3A Conference with a sweep over the Knights on Thursday, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13.

Northern Nash fell to 2-10 in conference play and 5-10 overall, while Franklinton improved to 11-1 in the league and 13-6 overall.

Nash Central 3, Bunn 1

The Bulldogs stayed in second place in the Big East 2A/3A Conference (10-2) and emerged 14-4 overall with a 21-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-20 victorey over Bunn on Thursday.

The Wildcats fell to 1-11 in the conference and 3-12 overall.

Perquimans 3, Tarboro 0

The Four Rivers 1A Conference-leading Pirates improved to 10-0 in the league and 15-1 overall with a 25-4, 25-6, 25-5 victory over the Vikings on Thursday.

Tarboro dropped to 4-6 in conference play and 7-9 overall.

SEH 3, North Edgecombe 2

The Trojans withstood a comeback to defeat the Warriors 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 15-4 in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference match on Thursday.

Southeast Halifax improved to 10-4 in the TRC and 11-4 overall, while North Edgecombe fell to 7-6 in the league and 8-7 overall.

Riverside 3, NECP 0

The Knights swept the Huskies in a Four Rivers 1A Conference match at home on Thursday to improve to 10-1 in the conference and 14-5 overall.

North East Carolina Prep dropped to 3-6 in the league and 3-6 overall.