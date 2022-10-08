Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
Joseph NOT on Waivers; Penguins Have Two Options, Including Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins did not put defenseman prospect P.O Joseph on waivers Sunday. While inaction is usually not breaking news, in this case, it means a surprise is coming. The Penguins have until Monday afternoon to get below the $82.5 million salary cap and are still over the cap limit. And just because Joseph wasn’t waived, that doesn’t mean he’ll be on the opening night roster.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Penguins Reduce Roster to 24 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced two roster moves and reduced their roster to 24 players. The Penguins re-assigning forward Samuel Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The current roster of 24 players can be found here. Samuel Poulin was the first round pick of the Pittsburgh...
Why NHL’s Coyotes are playing at Arizona State’s new arena
Hockey in Arizona is about to get weird. The sport came to the desert when the Phoenix Coyotes were founded in 1996, while Arizona State’s men’s hockey program joined the Division I circuit in 2015. The Sun Devils got to play their first game at their new venue, Mullett Arena, on Oct. 14, and they will soon have some professional company.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
MLive.com
Red Wings assign top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings believe goaltender Sebastian Cossa is ready for professional hockey, assigning the 15th overall pick from 2021 to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday. Cossa, 19, made only two preseason appearances, totaling 49 minutes, and stopped 20-of-21 shots. Cossa might eventually wind up with the ECHL...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
Yardbarker
Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization
The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Parker Hesse: Operates as top TE sans Pitts
Hesse caught his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 21-15 defeat against the Buccaneers. Due to his blocking prowess, Hesse continues to garner a major role for Atlanta's offense and played 38 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay, by far the most among Falcons tight ends. Even when Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was healthy, Hesse was garnering a similar role, but Hesse doesn't have the pass-catching ability that Pitts possesses. Hesse has secured one catch in four of five games this season, totaling just 41 yards.
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
NFL・
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out Saturday
Oshie (upper body) will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie stayed on the ice after Saturday's morning skate for extra work and there is some optimism he may be available when Washington opens the regular season against the Bruins on Oct. 12. The 35-year-old will be relied upon to help fill the offensive void with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Starting Game 2 against Seattle
Gausman (finger) will start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The Blue Jays' season will be riding on Gausman after they were shut out by the duo of Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz in the series opener. Gausman left his final start of regular season last Sunday after three innings with a laceration on his right middle finger, but he made it through Thursday's bullpen session unscathed. The right-hander posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 99:10 K:BB in 14 starts after the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Jae Crowder trade rumors: Hawks emerge as suitor for Suns' disgruntled veteran forward, per report
It appears as though Jae Crowder will play somewhere other than Phoenix in the coming season, and perhaps his new home will be in Atlanta. The Hawks have emerged as a suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Shams Charania. Faced with a diminished role with the Suns, Crowder requested a trade away from Phoenix over the offseason, and the Suns have been actively looking to grant his wish. Crowder has been away from the team throughout training camp and preseason play thus far.
CBS Sports
Why the New York Jets are suddenly becoming the upstart team no one is excited to play
Now this is how the Jets envisioned it. Zach Wilson efficiently operating Mike LaFleur's offense and some of the youthful additions made over the past two years contributing in victories. Yes, victories. As in consecutive victories for the first time since Week 15 and Week 16 of the 2020 season.
NFL・
