ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Here is how MLive’s Top 50 in high school football fared in Week 7

Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 7 games. beat. 1. Belleville: beat Livonia Stevenson 49-10; will host Livonia Franklin in Week 8. 2. Macomb Dakota: beat Eisenhower 31-15; will visit Utica Ford in Week 8. 3. Detroit Martin Luther King: beat Detroit Western 67-0; PSL...
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/9/22

We are firmly in the stretch run of the regular season with teams angling for playoff positions and conference titles. There are some big games on the horizon this week, with Belleville taking on Franklin, River Rouge facing De La Salle, Lapeer taking on Clarkston, and Saline facing Dexter. These games could shake things up for our rankings next week.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
MLive.com

4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south

DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 7

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Recognizing top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 7

BAY CITY, MI – We’ve entered the homestretch of the regular season. And many area standouts are hitting full stride. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Meet Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Five individuals, one team and five honorary members are headed to Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. School officials recently announced its Class of 2022, and the names are sure to be blasts from the Bulldogs past. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Ionia’s Oct. 21 home game against Lakewood, followed by the induction banquet on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Steele Street Hall, 115 S Steele St, Ionia. The public is invited.
IONIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bobcats#American Football
MLive.com

Bay City area boys soccer district pairings, schedules, results for 2022

BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the MHSAA boys soccer district pairings and schedules for the 2022 season for tournaments involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area. Will be updated with results as they become available. Area coaches are asked to report scores and highlights the night of each postseason game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 10

Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 10 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season. OVERALL TOP 10. (Rank. Grade, Name, Time (Personal Record), School) 1. 10, Helen Sachs, 17:01.6PR, Holland West Ottawa. 2....
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 7

If you want to nominate someone for player of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com. NOTE: The results of the poll have no influence on any of MLive’s postseason honors and are strictly for bragging rights and to express fan appreciation.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment

LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
LAWTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy