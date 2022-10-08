Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Here is how MLive’s Top 50 in high school football fared in Week 7
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 7 games. beat. 1. Belleville: beat Livonia Stevenson 49-10; will host Livonia Franklin in Week 8. 2. Macomb Dakota: beat Eisenhower 31-15; will visit Utica Ford in Week 8. 3. Detroit Martin Luther King: beat Detroit Western 67-0; PSL...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football playoff picture includes Division 1 coin flip heading into Week 8
Michigan’s 2022 high school football season closed its seventh chapter over the weekend, giving teams just two more weeks to earn a playoff berth. The Michigan High School Athletic Association rolled out a new playoff format last season, which rewards teams for their own wins and victories from their opponents.
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/9/22
We are firmly in the stretch run of the regular season with teams angling for playoff positions and conference titles. There are some big games on the horizon this week, with Belleville taking on Franklin, River Rouge facing De La Salle, Lapeer taking on Clarkston, and Saline facing Dexter. These games could shake things up for our rankings next week.
MLive.com
Golden Helmet winners show grit is the main ingredient in Week 7 victories
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
MLive.com
4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south
DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 7
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their...
MLive.com
Recognizing top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 7
BAY CITY, MI – We’ve entered the homestretch of the regular season. And many area standouts are hitting full stride. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
MLive.com
Meet Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022
Five individuals, one team and five honorary members are headed to Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. School officials recently announced its Class of 2022, and the names are sure to be blasts from the Bulldogs past. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Ionia’s Oct. 21 home game against Lakewood, followed by the induction banquet on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Steele Street Hall, 115 S Steele St, Ionia. The public is invited.
MLive.com
Bay City area boys soccer district pairings, schedules, results for 2022
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the MHSAA boys soccer district pairings and schedules for the 2022 season for tournaments involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area. Will be updated with results as they become available. Area coaches are asked to report scores and highlights the night of each postseason game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action is in the books and there were plenty of highlight-reel moments from across the Muskegon area for fans to enjoy. MLive photographers captured images from the West Michigan Conference showdown...
MLive.com
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 7 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its seventh chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Giants of the SEC get slain in the same week
Saline and Chelsea have been the standards of the Southeastern Conference for many years now. That’s why when both teams were defeated in Week 7, it marked a stunning turn of events in the conference. With Saline’s 7-0 loss to Temperance Bedford last week, the Hornets saw their impressive...
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 10
Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 10 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season. OVERALL TOP 10. (Rank. Grade, Name, Time (Personal Record), School) 1. 10, Helen Sachs, 17:01.6PR, Holland West Ottawa. 2....
MLive.com
The Detroit Lions are a joke again. Dan Campbell needs to find answers, fast.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Anytime they’re chanting the third-string quarterback’s name at you as you try to walk off the field, you’re probably having a pretty bad time.
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 7
If you want to nominate someone for player of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com. NOTE: The results of the poll have no influence on any of MLive’s postseason honors and are strictly for bragging rights and to express fan appreciation.
MLive.com
Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment
LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
