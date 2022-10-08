Every since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE’s head booker, almost every change to the company has been a good one. The 14-time champion has brought back about a dozen former talents, most recently Bray Wyatt and the duo of Luke Gallow and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, who wrestled in Impact, AEW, NWA, and NJPW as The Good Brothers, energized fan excitement, and, most improbably of all, brought back 10, 20, and sometimes even longer matches to television for the first time in a long time.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO