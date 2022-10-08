Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Title
On July 2nd, 2022, Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship at WWE’s Money in the Bank “Premium Live Event,” making Austin Theory the youngest loser in the title’s 19-year history. Though he liked to pride himself on being a “fighting champion,” Lashley’s third reign with the strap included just five title defenses during the […] The post Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson re-join A.J. Styles in WWE
For the better part of a month, Finn Balor wanted nothing more than to add A.J. Styles to Judgement Day. On paper, the pairing made perfect sense; Balor and Styles are the first two leaders of New Japan’s Bullet Club faction, and, as any true wrestling fan already knows, Bullet Club is forever. Though their […] The post Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson re-join A.J. Styles in WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel no more: Elias unfortunately announces his return to WWE
Every since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE’s head booker, almost every change to the company has been a good one. The 14-time champion has brought back about a dozen former talents, most recently Bray Wyatt and the duo of Luke Gallow and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, who wrestled in Impact, AEW, NWA, and NJPW as The Good Brothers, energized fan excitement, and, most improbably of all, brought back 10, 20, and sometimes even longer matches to television for the first time in a long time.
