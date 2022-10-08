Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
10-17-24-28-31
(ten, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
10-17-24-28-31
(ten, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0