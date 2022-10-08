ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

10-17-24-28-31

(ten, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

