The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet
Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’
The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
BBC
Electric car charging costs nearing petrol prices for some - RAC
The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to the rise in energy prices, prompting fears it will put off drivers from buying them, the RAC said. It said electric car (EV) owners who use "rapid" public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.
Electric car charging in just 5 minutes achieved with ‘unprecedented’ Nasa tech
An experimental cooling technique developed by Nasa engineers for use on the International Space Station has been adapted for electric cars to massively reduce the time it takes to charge their batteries.The complex heat transfer system was originally developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, however a team of researchers discovered that the technology could also have applications on Earth.The heat generated from charging powerful lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles means that chargers are currently limited to around 30 amperes for at-home chargers, and up to 350 amperes for “fast charging” stations.This results in charge times ranging from around 20...
electrek.co
BILITI’s 3-wheeled electric delivery vans heading to the continent that needs them most
BILITI Electric has teamed up with e-commerce company JUMIA to deploy its three-wheeled electric vans for parcel delivery. California-based commercial electric vehicle maker BILITI Electric and pan-African e-commerce giant JUMIA recently inked a partnership that will see these electric three-wheelers roll out first in Kenya. There the electric tuk-tuks will...
Amazon to up electric fleet by thousands across UK and continent
Amazon is investing more than €1bn (£880m) to add thousands more electric lorries, vans and cargo bikes to its sprawling fleet of delivery vehicles across Europe over the next five years. The online retailer said it would invest £300m in the UK, where it plans to have as...
Demand For EVs Leads To Opening Of First American Cobalt Mine In 28 Years
Skyrocketing demand for electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 has led to the opening of a cobalt mine on American soil. In 1994, the United States of America produced its last ounce of cobalt. In the nearly 30 years since then, cobalt hasn't been refined in America. Until now, that is.
Amazon will invest $970 million in electric vehicles for its European fleet
Amazon said Monday it plans to spend €1 billion, or $972 million, on electric vehicles for its European fleet.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
RideApart
Is Ola Going To Launch An Even Cheaper S1 Electric Scooter?
Ola Electric is a company that’s been making waves all over the world, despite being only available in India. In its home country, Ola has ushered in an electric revolution for the masses, allowing thousands of commuters to forego their fuel-consuming scooters and mopeds in favor of an affordable, more economical electric scooter.
topgear.com
Mythbusting the world of EVs: do you need a new battery every few years?
EV doubters point to their phones as an example of battery life, but it's not the same. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. MYTH: You’ll have to get a new battery in a few years. Many electric car doubters assume the battery will be dead...
Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms
If you're in the market for an electric car, you should know basic EV terms like kilowatt-hours (kWh) and DC charging to make an informed decision. The post Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Electric vehicles would only add 15% of new electricity demand to the global grid in the worst 2040 case
The BloombergNEF energy research project has run its EV electricity demand forecasts, and came up with two possible scenarios for the new load they will add to our collective networks. It turns out that worries about the inability of the global electricity grid to survive all that transportation electrification rush may have been rather exaggerated.
