El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Is El Paso's pothole problem growing?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some fire fighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
elpasomatters.org

Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance

When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
KFOX 14

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
KFOX 14

El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
KFOX 14

El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
KFOX 14

Mural for Indigenous Peoples Day unveiled in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was unveiled in Las Cruces Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The mural displayed four portraits of historically important Native American figures. These larger-than-life depictions honor native culture and pay homage to legendary warriors: Apache chief Victorio, Geronimo, Nana, and...
KFOX 14

El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
KFOX 14

El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
KFOX 14

Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
