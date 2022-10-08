Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Is El Paso's pothole problem growing?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso started reporting more potholes in August during the monsoon season. That's when a sinkhole shocked us all, swallowing a white sedan in central El Paso. The harrowing situation ended with Good Samaritans and some fire fighters rescuing the driver inside the car.
3 People Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Fatal Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in El Paso. Officials confirmed that 3 people died and 1 person was seriously injured due to [..]
As Rio Grande Shrinks, El Paso Plans for Uncertain Water Future
Since before El Paso was founded by a Spanish missionary in the late 17th century, the Chihuahuan Desert region has been nourished by a steady supply of water: the Rio Bravo Del Norte, as the river is known in Mexico, or the Rio Grande, as it’s known in the United States.
elpasomatters.org
Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance
When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
KFOX 14
75 migrants processed at El Paso County's new processing center on its opening day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Monday marked the first day of operations for the El Paso County migrant processing center. The center is only for migrants with sponsors or for those with money to help them leave El Paso. The county will not cover the cost of transportation. El...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
KVIA
EPCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in far east El Paso, 1 person hospitalized
UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) - Three people between 18 and 20 were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the three were from one car. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.
KVIA
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified
EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
KFOX 14
Judge grants state extension to review audios, transcripts in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A second status hearing was held Tuesday to determine if the Hoffman family violated the gag order that is connected to the Walmart shooting trial. Judge Sam Medrano set the gag order in July. Medrano granted a 45-day extension so the El Paso Assistant...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
KFOX 14
El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
KFOX 14
El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
KFOX 14
'There is no more migrant surge': Shelters say they are seeing fewer migrants
EL PASO, TX ( KFOX14) — Shelters across El Paso appear to be less crowded with migrants despite more of them making their way through the borderland. "It's a bit calmer even though we are seeing a large number of individuals," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless.
KFOX 14
Mural for Indigenous Peoples Day unveiled in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was unveiled in Las Cruces Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The mural displayed four portraits of historically important Native American figures. These larger-than-life depictions honor native culture and pay homage to legendary warriors: Apache chief Victorio, Geronimo, Nana, and...
KFOX 14
Marine recruit from Las Cruces remembered by former middle school teacher
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in Las Cruces mourned a Mayfield High School graduate who died while training for the U.S. Marines. His name was Javier Pong and KFOX14 spoke with one of his former middle school teachers who told us she was truly saddened by the news.
KFOX 14
El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
KFOX 14
El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
Clash of the Titans: Who is the toughest cop on the beat, detention officer on the block?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland? You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m. The event features boxers […]
KFOX 14
Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
