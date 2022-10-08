ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school employee accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student let go

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee accused of being involved in an attack on an Afghan student is no longer with the system, officials said Tuesday. According to the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sept. 16 an Afghan student at Baltimore City’s Academy for College and Career Exploration was adjusting her hajib in the girls' bathroom when she was attacked by other students. The other students hit her in the head and tried to choke her with her hajib, the group said. The Afghan girl tried to escape the bathroom, but the employee locked the door from the outside.
BALTIMORE, MD
BET

Maryland Teacher Removed Over Problematic Tweets About Her Male Students

A Maryland teacher has sparked outrage among parents and a school district after her incendiary tweets were discovered. Bianca Robinson, a substitute teacher in Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS), was suspended from teaching at District Heights Elementary School, according to FOX 5. A problematic tweet was posted from @mostly–hated to the social media site on Thursday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Black Enterprise

Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms

A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer shortages put city's crime fight in critical condition

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the Baltimore City Police Department, the battle for new officers appears to be in critical condition. "When you are losing more officers than you can recruit then you are in trouble and Baltimore has been in trouble for a decade," said Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy Institute.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Concern over volunteers to help keep Mervo students safe

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents District 14, is urging volunteers to join a program to help keep Mervo High School students safe while going to and from school. But a key opponent calls the program, "only good in theory." In a recent newsletter to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 arrested after protesters swarm I-495 in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were arrested after protests shut down I-495 in Montgomery County, according to Maryland State Police. Police said shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the inner loop of I-495 after receiving multiple calls of protesters dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old walking in East Baltimore heard gunfire, realized he was shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot and later hospitalized in East Baltimore Tuesday night. According to police, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting neat Aisquith Street. There, officers located a 16-year-old boy with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the right thigh. He was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.

