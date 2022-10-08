ST MARYS — “Theatre has such an impact on people’s lives,” Willow Peyton, a junior at St. Mary’s High School said. “It encompasses all mediums. It’s talking, it’s singing, it’s dancing, it’s painting, it’s everything possible,” she said. “And, I think everyone should be in it. I think everyone should do theatre at least once in their life.”

SAINT MARYS, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO