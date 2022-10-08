Read full article on original website
Impeachment power limits on West Virginia ballot with Amendment 1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in November that could make it clear that impeachment powers lie exclusively with the Legislature, but opponents believe it could provide no recourse for future political retributions. Voters have four state constitutional amendments on the ballot when early...
DHHR recommends flu vaccines to West Virginians of all ages
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is recommending West Virginians 6 months and older be vaccinated against the flu and is encouraging COVID-19 vaccination and omicron boosters shots. “With COVID-19 continuing to circulate and affect West Virginians, the flu shot not only helps protect...
Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security
CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
Teen of the Week: St. Marys High School student Willow Peyton thrives on stage
ST MARYS — “Theatre has such an impact on people’s lives,” Willow Peyton, a junior at St. Mary’s High School said. “It encompasses all mediums. It’s talking, it’s singing, it’s dancing, it’s painting, it’s everything possible,” she said. “And, I think everyone should be in it. I think everyone should do theatre at least once in their life.”
