BC Heights
BC Earns 500th Program Win With Victory Over Merrimack
After being shut out by Quinnipiac in its last time on the ice, Boston College women’s hockey looked for a much-needed rebound against Merrimack in the first of a home-and-home series on Friday. BC (3–1, 2–0 Hockey East) did exactly that, comfortably defeating Merrimack (1–3, 0–2) 4-1 to pick...
fiusports.com
Football Falls in 33-12 Decision to Connecticut in Non-Conference Clash
MIAMI – The FIU football team committed three turnovers in the first half that led to a 20-point deficit and an eventual 33-12 defeat against the University of Connecticut on Saturday night in Miami. Junior running back Lexington Joseph paced the Panthers in defeat with a season-high 103 rushing...
BC Heights
Levy Earns First Shutout of Season to Help BC Sweep Home-and-Home
Boston College women’s goaltender Abigail Levy played her 100th collegiate hockey game against Merrimack on Friday night. It was fitting that in her 100th game, Levy earned her 12th career shutout. Levy dominated the game for the Eagles (3–1, 2–0 Hockey East), stopping 22 Merrimack shots on her way...
BC Heights
In Building BC’s Future, Brown Takes Inspiration From the Past
For the first time in 28 years, there will be a new head coach behind Boston College men’s hockey’s bench Friday night. After Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, retired after last season, former BC player and assistant coach Greg Brown is set to lead the Eagles as head coach this year. Though a new era of hockey at BC will begin with Brown’s first game, he’ll look to the past and BC’s long hockey tradition to shape how he leads on the Heights.
Mckenzie Quinn becomes first female to score touchdown in Brockton H.S. varsity football history
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Brockton, Friday night lights shone especially bright. A girl on the varsity high school football team became the first female in the program’s 125-year history to score a touchdown. Whoever said girls can’t play football hasn’t seen Mckenzie Quinn. “She is one...
New Haven Independent
Meet The New Seymour Athletics Hall Of Famers
SEYMOUR – Five former standout athletes have been selected for induction into Seymour High School’s Sports Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees scoring a place this year are Christine Cweklinsky Perfetto (Class of 1986); Michael Fritz (Class of 1999); Christine Bourdeau (Class of 2006); Michael Osiecki (Class of 2009) and Jacob Drozd (Class of 2010).
commonwealthmagazine.org
Time for Boston sports team owners to up their civil rights game
HAVEN’T WE HAD enough racist behavior in the seats of Boston’s pro sports venues?. Segregationist management practices and racial animus in the stands are as old as pro sports in our city. From avowed segregationist owners like George Preston Marshall (Boston Braves-cum-Washington Commanders) and Thomas Yawkey (Red Sox) to the second balcony in the old Garden being known to all as “N-word Heaven,” to Bill Russell and his family being left on their own to face racial attacks, it starts to feel woven into the fabric. As recently as this summer, LeBron James was the latest Black athlete to remind us of this tradition, when he described Boston fans as “racist as fuck.”
racedayct.com
Breaking News: Current Thompson Speedway Oval Operators Returning For 2023 Season
THOMPSON – RaceDayCT has learned exclusively that the Thompson Speedway oval will be active in 2023 and operated once again by the partnership of Cris Michaud and Tom Mayberry. While all details concerning the 2023 schedule have yet to be solidified, Michaud confirmed to RaceDayCT that he and Mayberry...
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
Boston Man Flew His Family To Connecticut For Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: Report
It's hard to be a Krispy Kreme lover in the land of Dunkin' Donuts. For one Boston man, it meant loading his family in a plane bound for Connecticut to score his favorite sweet treat. A man only identified as Chase said he was stunned when he realized there were...
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft
THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
saltwatersportsman.com
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
Eyewitness News
Two-car crash closes Route 44 in West Harford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford. Police say the road was shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon. According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars. There is no word on if injuries were sustained during...
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8
Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
