Saint Marys, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
WTRF

Actually fun facts about West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate. Backup U.S....
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
State
West Virginia State
lootpress.com

WVNRP officer honored with award, ‘Ran towards danger and not away from it’

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer was recently honored for acts of bravery pertaining to a 2021 armed robbery pursuit. Officer Seth Rader was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Award on Tuesday, September 20th by Director McMillion and Colonel Cales of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Boston University

Can You Spell “West Virginia”? Many in the Mountain State Need Help with It

The most spell-checked words, including in BU’s five key feeder states. America has a pandemic. Not that one—we’re referring to the outbreak of bad spelling. Google Trends surfed “how do you spell…” searches made in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to discern which word flummoxed the most people in each. Axios summarized the results: “There are some doozies across our great nation.” (The illustrations accompanying this story show Google Trends’ most searched-for words in the five biggest feeder states for BU’s Class of 2026.)
lootpress.com

Treasurer Moore Presents Unclaimed Property Check Totaling More Than $87,000 To Benefit CAMC Hospitality House

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore joined Charleston Area Medical Center President and CEO Dave Ramsey, CAMC Foundation President Bryan Cummings and Hospitality House staff on Friday, Oct. 7, to present an unclaimed property check worth over $87,000 that they intend to use to benefit the hospital group’s Hospitality House in Charleston.
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
St. Mary
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

DHHR recommends flu vaccines to West Virginians of all ages

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is recommending West Virginians 6 months and older be vaccinated against the flu and is encouraging COVID-19 vaccination and omicron boosters shots. “With COVID-19 continuing to circulate and affect West Virginians, the flu shot not only helps protect...
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WDTV

Gov. Justice announces fall giveaway for two new UTVs

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced a special fall giveaway for two new UTVs to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to...
WHSV

West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway

(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
wajr.com

The drug ‘boot’ intercepted in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Hedgesvie man has been intercepted transporting a drug called “boot” into the eastern panhandle, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld. Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute eutylone.
