Bridgeport No. 3 in Latest MetroNews Power Rankings

In the most recent WV MetroNews High School Football Power Rankings released Monday, Bridgeport High School has climbed to No. 3 in Class AAA behind the reigning No.1 team Martinsburg and No. 2 Cabell Midland. A future opponent for the Indians (6-1), Musselman, is No. 6, while former opponents Parkersburg...
Parkersburg South girls defeat Brooke, 4-2

PARKERSBURG — On a night dedicated to the senior members of the Parkersburg South girls soccer team, two players from that graduating class rose up to the occasion as the Patriots defeated Brooke, 4-2, Saturday at Erickson All-Sports Facility. Mackenzie Mott, who opened the season as South’s frontline keeper,...
Prep Football: Bluefield uses fourth quarter to pull away from PikeView

Gardner – Bluefield QB Caleb Fuller threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores Friday as the Beavers picked up a 48-34 win over PikeView Friday in Gardner. Trailing 24-12, PikeView found life in the second half after recovering a fumble, scoring to make it 24-18 and recovering an onside kick but the a fumble on the ensuing drive ended the hopes of a comeback.

