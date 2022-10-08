Gardner – Bluefield QB Caleb Fuller threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores Friday as the Beavers picked up a 48-34 win over PikeView Friday in Gardner. Trailing 24-12, PikeView found life in the second half after recovering a fumble, scoring to make it 24-18 and recovering an onside kick but the a fumble on the ensuing drive ended the hopes of a comeback.

2 DAYS AGO