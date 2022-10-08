Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds Delicates for Dignity fundraiser
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a luncheon as part of the third annual Delicates for Dignity event Saturday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House on Front Street in Marietta. Delicates for Dignity is a fundraiser that helps area women who qualify under income guidelines receive...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Caperton Center students spice up pumpkins with LED program
PARKERSBURG — Seventh grade students in the Computer Science for Innovators and Makers class at the Caperton Center programmed LED lights pixel by pixel to create faces and designs on pumpkins Thursday. “Each one of these LEDs, the one closet to the power is number zero, so they had...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
WTAP
Boil advisory issued for Union Williams Public Service District customers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Union Williams Public Service District issued a boil water advisory for its customers. It was first put in place on Friday and is still in effect. A press release from the public service district stated that there is a high probability that the water is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event
Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To local festival organizers who made sure the show went on despite chilly temperatures and persistent rain during Wirt County Pioneer Day and Lowell Octoberfest. “We’ve been here when it’s been 90 degrees. We’ve been here … when it’s done this,” Elizabeth resident Rebecca Almashy said from the Pioneer Day tent where her family offered a variety of items for sale under the banner of Almashy Crafts. “It’s just a good show. We enjoy being here. Everyone’s friendly.” Indeed, it is tough to dampen the spirits of those determined to carry on festive Mid-Ohio Valley traditions. Thank you, folks.
WTAP
T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves. For him that was making barbecue. “Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Civitan Park stirs to life for apple butter festival
BELPRE — With temperatures in the mid-50s and 60s, the weekend weather was just right for the 44th annual Belpre Lions Club Apple Butter Stir Off in Civitan Park. “It’s been great weather, perfect for stirring apple butter — just cool enough to make it fun to stand by the fire,” said Maggie Webster, with Pioneer Presbyterian Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spero Health a beacon of hope for those lost in addiction
PARKERSBURG — Spero Health is an outpatient medically assisted treatment facility that’s changing the scene with its harm-reduction philosophy and mission aligned with the facility administrator, Stormy Barnes, who has a personal stake in this industry. “Spero means so much to me because their mission is saving lives,...
Williamstown Too Much For Weir
MARIETTA,OHIO (WTRF) – Williamstown overwhelmed Weir 42-13 Friday at Marietta’s Don Drum Stadium. The Red Riders trailed 14-13 later in the second quarter, but an interception with just seconds left in the half led to another Yellow Jackets score just before halftime, for a 28-14 lead. Williamstown would add two more touchdowns in the second […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Sentencing Postponed for Salem Man who Defrauded Locals of $542,000 as Fake Licensed Contractor
According to WDTV, sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Faith and Blue unites community, law enforcement
MARIETTA — Hundreds of people gathered in Marietta’s Muskingum Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate and interact with law enforcement officers from both sides of the Ohio River. It was the first local observation of the Faith and Blue weekend, an event started two years ago by Movement Forward...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial
BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Wooly Weather
PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is...
WTAP
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
WTRF
Belmont County ODOT crews are ready for Old Man Winter
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Winter is just around the corner and experts are predicting lots of snow for our area. The good news is the ODOT crews in Belmont County will be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us. They held their winter readiness event Thursday. That...
