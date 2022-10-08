Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South takes Fall Brawl
PARKERSBURG — Payton Mackey’s kill sealed match point for Parkersburg South here Saturday afternoon inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center as the Patriots won their own Fall Brawl by knocking off Huntington 21-25, 25-19 and 25-14. Neither the Patriots nor the Highlanders of head coach Anne Marie Serrano qualified as the top seed out of pool play. Those honors went to Ritchie County and Magnolia, but the Blue Eagles were eliminated by the Highlanders — 25-19 and 25-20 — while the Patriots bested Ritchie County 25-17 and 25-23 in the semifinals.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown football game moved to Stadium Field
WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown High School’s Friday football game will be played at Parkersburg High School’s Stadium Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Friday, and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Before the game, the school will be recognizing WHS football, cheer, golf and cross country seniors....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State plays host to Charleston
GLENVILLE — University of Charleston head coach Quinn Sanders’ program was picked third in the Mountain East Conference preseason poll. The Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-2) enter their noon Saturday kickoff against visiting Glenville State following a 49-24 setback at Notre Dame last weekend. UC’s other MEC loss came earlier this season to Frostburg State, which was slotted behind ND in the preseason poll.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South girls defeat Brooke, 4-2
PARKERSBURG — On a night dedicated to the senior members of the Parkersburg South girls soccer team, two players from that graduating class rose up to the occasion as the Patriots defeated Brooke, 4-2, Saturday at Erickson All-Sports Facility. Mackenzie Mott, who opened the season as South’s frontline keeper,...
SportsZone Highlights: Gilmer County at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0. Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are winding down the regular season in high school football, and teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were fighting for playoff contention. The Parkersburg Big Reds break its three-game losing streak by defeating South Charleston 52-17 at Stadium Field. In a WVSSAC Class A showdown, the...
WSAZ
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around eight hours, a middle school football player couldn’t move his arms or legs after getting injured during a game Thursday night. In one play, 14-year-old Hayden Hunt, is now on a new course after trying to run the ball into the end zone against Poca.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is...
WSAZ
Looking at football team entrances
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some of the great Friday night rituals at high school football games are teams’ entrances onto the field. At Cabell Midland home games, Daniel Nida leads the Knights out on his motorcycle. “It’s just an adrenaline rush for the kids,” Nida said. Many...
Prep Football: Man pulls away late in win at Shady
Shady Spring – Shady Spring faltered late Friday evening, dropping a 41-22 decision to Man Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field. The Tigers stayed within a touchdown all throughout the third quarter but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Man cemented the victory for the visitors from Logan County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
wchstv.com
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darlene F. Shrader Dunn
Surrounded by her loving family, Darlene F. Shrader Dunn, 67, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away following an extended illness. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Beatty Cemetery, Sonoma Road, Burning Springs, W.Va. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To local festival organizers who made sure the show went on despite chilly temperatures and persistent rain during Wirt County Pioneer Day and Lowell Octoberfest. “We’ve been here when it’s been 90 degrees. We’ve been here … when it’s done this,” Elizabeth resident Rebecca Almashy said from the Pioneer Day tent where her family offered a variety of items for sale under the banner of Almashy Crafts. “It’s just a good show. We enjoy being here. Everyone’s friendly.” Indeed, it is tough to dampen the spirits of those determined to carry on festive Mid-Ohio Valley traditions. Thank you, folks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Rod Run & Doo Wop returns to Charleston, West Virginia
Rod Run & Doo Wop festivities are continuing all weekend on Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston. More than 750 vehicles have been brought in from across the country for this year’s event. On Friday, the organizers of the Rod Run & Doo Wop honored the military with a Certificate of Appreciation honoring all branches of […]
